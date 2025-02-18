Empowering Women in Cybersecurity: Breaking the Code Book Now Available

Breaking the Code

Breaking the Code: Winning Strategies for Women in Cybersecurity and Tech, now available on Amazon and for signed copies through Breaking the Code website.

The true essence of power lies in our choices. As women, every decision we make is a step toward shaping our destiny. Embrace the power of choice and watch your transformation.” — Dr. Cheryl Cooper

OLATHE, KS, UNITED STATES, February 17, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Trailblazing cybersecurity leader and author, Dr. Cheryl Cooper, is set to release her eye-opening new novel, Breaking the Code: Winning Strategies for Women in Cybersecurity and Tech, on February 19, 2025. The book is already creating a buzz and is available for pre-order on Amazon and for signed copies through Breaking the Code website.

Breaking Barriers: A Vital Read for Black History and Women's National History Month

In a field where women, especially women of color, remain underrepresented, Breaking the Code offers indispensable strategies and insights to navigate and thrive in the world of cybersecurity and technology. Drawing from Dr. Cheryl Cooper's extensive experience in the industry, the book aims to bridge the gender gap and elevate the voices of women in tech.

Empowering Women of Color

This book is more than just a guide; it's a movement. Through real-life stories, practical advice, and actionable steps, Dr. Cheryl Cooper empowers women to break barriers.

Making an Impact & a Difference through Groundbreaking Leadership

