Dr. Cheryl Cooper Releases Memoir Depicting Importance of Mentors for Black and Brown Women

Book Signing & Meet the Author Happy Hour

Cybersecurity Expert, Dr. Cooper, shares experience of climbing out of the Hood of Kansas City to be a Mentor for marginalized and underprivileged women.

When we consistently suppress and distrust our intuitive knowingness, looking instead for authority, validation, and approval from others, we give our personal power away.” — Shaki Gawain (1949 – 2018)

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI, UNITED STATES, September 25, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Earlier this year Dr. Cheryl Cooper released her memoir, Hood to Hooded: A Black Woman’s Choice to Rise, chronicling her rise out of the inner city of Kansas City to the Navy and then onto the climb in corporate America. Today, Cheryl Cooper holds a PhD, is an adjunct Professor, an entrepreneur and founded a non-profit called Women in Security Mentors (WinS). WinS mentors and introduces young women in marginalized neighborhoods to the benefits of a cybersecurity career.

As a highly sought after speaker and panelist, Dr. Cooper speaks about cybersecurity and all of its facets. Since her book has been released, her experience of how she empowered herself through the choices she made dominate her presentations. Real talk about the nature of her life and the traumas she has endured illustrate her empowerment and her desire to make changes in the systems that oppressed her.

Empowerment through choice is not the only theme in her book or presentations. As a Black woman, Dr. Cooper understands all too well what happens to Black and Brown women trying to get ahead without a mentor. Frustrated by the lack of engagement from those who could be role models and mentors for the young people in her community led to her formation of her non-profit. She will be what she didn’t see and will pass the baton of empowerment to those who can run with it to thrive.

Dr. Cooper states, “I sometimes wish that I could look back on my past with an eraser. I regret some of my choices, but they opened my eyes to the power of creating a community that lifts up members struggling to make better choices. I am called now to change the systems that oppress others. I ask for allies in that mission for I cannot do it alone. I encourage others to choose to be part of the dismantling of old oppressive systems, to usher in a new system that embraces individual power to make a difference in cybersecurity and the world, which it is more equitable and inclusive.”

If you are looking for a captivating and inspirational speaker, reach out by visiting www.drcherylcooper.com. Dr. Cooper is open to interviews in print, video, and audio.

Dr, Cheryl Cooper: Dr. Cheryl Cooper, a US Naval Veteran, holds a Doctorate in Computer Science. She is a Business Information Security Officer with a Fortune 00 company and has earned several security certifications in CISSP, CISSA, and CDPSE. She has logged in 17+ years of Cybersecurity experience with 12+ years as an adjunct professor and sits on multiple cybersecurity boards. Cheryl Cooper is founder of Women in Security Mentors. A favorite speaker and panelist, she uses her platform to advocate for and create equal opportunities for women and minorities in technology careers. Dr. Cooper is the author of her memoir, Hood to Hooded. She is the recipient of many awards to include Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. award for keeping the dream alive through education and community service. She received Kansas City's Central Exchange Wi-STEMM award in 2019 for being a Wi-STEMM Champion and bridgebuilder. She is the author of "Hood to Hooded: A Black Women's Choice to Rise", available at Amazon, https://a.co/d/3idvbbO.

American Award-winning journalist Cynthia Newsome noted, “This book provides insight into the Black woman’s experience that will help generations of women who follow.”