STACEY SCHWIZER SELECTED AS TOP LICENSED LIFE/HEALTH AGENT & OWNER OF THE YEAR BY IAOTP

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Stacey Schwizer, Principal and Owner of Sentinel Retirement Services, LLC was recently selected as Top Licensed Life / Health Agent & Owner of the Year 2025 by the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) for her outstanding leadership, dedication, and commitment to the industry.Inclusion with the International Association of Top Professionals is an honor in itself; only a few members in each discipline are chosen for this distinction. These special honorees are distinguished based on their professional accomplishments, academic achievements, leadership abilities, longevity in the field, other affiliations, and contributions to their communities. All honorees are invited to attend the IAOTP annual award gala at the end of this year for a night to honor their achievements. www.iaotp.com /award-galaWith years of industry experience, Stacey has certainly proven herself to be an expert in her field. As a dynamic, results-driven leader, Stacey is a licensed Life and Health Insurance professional dedicated to making the complex process of retirement planning and insurance selection as simple as possible. By helping clients with everything from Social Security and Medicare to comprehensive insurance plans and legal documents, her company, Sentinel Retirement Services, offers a one-stop solution to meet all retirement, healthcare, and legal needs, ensuring clients receive personalized care tailored to their unique needs.With a focus on retirement planning, Sentinel Retirement Services holds over 23 licenses across the United States. Sentinel Retirement Services provides extensive support in educating, enrolling and advocating for their clients whether they are enrolling in Medicare, under-65 health insurance, dental and vision plans, cancer, hospital indemnity, heart and stroke insurance, travelers' insurance, or annuities. Excellent service with a focus on getting to know the client and being responsive to their needs is where our focus lies as an agency. The agency also provides essential legal services, including Health and Financial Powers of Attorney (POA), Do Not Resuscitate (DNR) forms, Living Wills, Last Will and Testament preparation, and Transfer on Death Deeds as well as guardianship and conservatorship filings. Additionally, Sentinel Retirement Services assists clients in navigating the probate process, helping to complete and activate probate paperwork to ensure that estates are handled efficiently and according to the client's wishes, while keeping the estate of the deceased out of formal probate proceedings. Sentinel Retirement Services offers a wide range of services, from life and health insurance planning, mobile notary services, financial counseling, assistance with insurance/doctor billing issues, enrolling and renewing Medicaid benefits all the way to covering legal services, ensuring a comprehensive approach to managing healthcare, retirement, and estate planning. The agency is dedicated to helping clients make informed decisions for their future, providing personalized guidance and support at every step of the process.With a broad range of services spanning life and health insurance, financial counseling, and legal support, Sentinel Retirement Services offers a holistic approach to healthcare, retirement, and estate planning. Sentinel Retirement Services likes to call their attention to detail and array of services offered, the “well-rounded comprehensive retirement plan”, so clients can sit back and enjoy their hard-earned retirement without any additional stress.Additionally, Stacey recently launched Art for Seniors, a non-profit program designed to engage senior citizens through the joy of artistic expression. With a lifelong love for art, Stacey is dedicated to teaching senior's various forms of art to help keep their minds sharp, encourage socialization, and provide a fun, creative outlet. The program offers seniors the opportunity to get out of the house, meet new people, and enjoy a few hours of art-making each month.Aside from being a Licensed Life and Health Agent and Agency Owner at Sentinel Retirement Services, LLC, as well as the Managing Director of Art for Seniors, Stacey is also the Company Owner of both Adore Kids and Baby and Adore Everyday, where she specializes in handcrafted items for children, adults, and the home. Stacey has been an artist for many years, working in home decorating and various other art mediums, and has also worked as a self-employed custom machine embroidery designer, creating personalized embroidery for clients. She has a strong passion for creativity and is a freelance crocheter, offering custom crochet items. She has a history of quilting and sewing, crafting a variety of items from clothing, wreaths, leather craft to household products. Stacey enjoys seeing other people’s ideas come to life. Most of the work Stacey does for others is custom and one of a kind. Lastly, Stacey has designed Daily Wear Jewelry for women and children, combining colors, gems, and charms to create beautiful, wearable art.Before embarking on her current career path, she was a full time stay at home parent to three, now adult children. She attended Mesa Community College for General Studies and later attended the University of Phoenix for their Bachelor of Criminal Justice with a focus on Criminology program, where she consistently earned a 4.0 GPA. She expanded her knowledge in real estate by attending the Chamberlin Real Estate School. Additionally, she is currently studying for the Retirement Income Certified Planner (RICP) designation from the American College of Financial Services and has earned AHIP Certification from American Health Insurance Plans. Stacey's educational background and diverse qualifications have shaped her expertise in various fields, paving the way for her current focus on financial services and the healthcare industry.Stacey decided to earn her life and health insurance license because of her own struggles with the healthcare industry. Stacey struggled with an unknown debilitating illness for 28 years. She was accused of doctor shopping, and other nefarious acts by the very people she was relying on and asking for help. She was in pain from head to toe, lost half eyesight, lost all functions of her pituitary and so many other parts of her body failing. Life became a struggle to maintain her sanity and to keep herself together while continuing to find a reason and a diagnosis. It took 28 years, but she was diagnosed with a very rare genetic mutation called Hypophosphatasia. Stacey continues to advocate for awareness about this disease and how it manifests itself. She has been asked on a yearly basis to speak to first year medical students at the University of Arizona and in conjunction with Banner Rheumatology, to educate them on what her life has been like with this disease. She has been through more health challenges than what most other insurance agents have experienced, and she can assist her clients in ways that are not normally thought of. Stacey’s main goal is to give back her knowledge to others by helping them to navigate the system to get what they need for their healthcare. She does not want anyone else to be treated how she was while searching for much needed answers.Throughout her illustrious career, Stacey Schwizer has received many awards and accolades and has been recognized worldwide for her accomplishments. This year she will be considered for the Empowered Woman Award and to be featured in TIP (Top Industry Professionals) Magazine. She will be honored at IAOTP's annual awards gala in December at the magnificent Bellagio Hotel in Las Vegas for her selection as Top Licensed Life / Health Agent & Owner of the Year 2025.The President of the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP), Stephanie Cirami, stated: "Choosing Stacey for this honor was an easy decision for our panel to make. Stacey Schwizer is inspirational, influential, visionary, and thought leader. We cannot wait to meet her and celebrate her accomplishments at this year's gala." Looking back, Stacey attributes her success to her perseverance, positive mindset, and the mentors she has had along the way. When not working, pursuing her hobbies, and spending time with her children. 