Todd Angilly selected as Top Director of the Year in Workforce Development by IAOTP

Todd Angilly member of the International Association of Top Professionals will be honored at their annual awards gala this December in Las Vegas

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Todd Angilly, workforce development specialist, was recently selected as Top Director of the Year in Workforce Development for 2025 by the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) for his outstanding leadership, dedication, and commitment to the industry.Inclusion with the International Association of Top Professionals is an honor in itself; only a few members in each discipline are chosen for this distinction. These special honorees are distinguished based on their professional accomplishments, academic achievements, leadership abilities, longevity in the field, other affiliations, and contributions to their communities. All Honorees are invited to attend the IAOTP annual award gala at the end of this year for a night to honor their achievements. www.iaotp.com /award-galaWith three decades of experience in the industry, Mr. Angilly has certainly proven himself as an expert in his field. As a dynamic, results driven leader, Mr. Angilly is the Director of Workforce Development at the Executive Office of Public Safety and Security in Boston. He is also Offender Workforce Development Specialist, Offender Employment Retention Specialist at Bunker Hill Re-entry Initiative. Their focus is on re-entry services, specifically job-readiness and post release employment. By helping clients identify their skills and interests, they can better prepare them for meaningful employment once they transition out. This is where collaborative services and partners are beneficial in this endeavor. By creating a partnership with community services and stakeholders, they can better connect with employers and training programs which coincide with their skills and interests.Prior roles include Assistant Superintendent of Essex County Sheriff’s Dept, Re-entry employment manager at Massachusetts Department of Corrections, and a Probation Officer at Massachusetts Probation.Areas of expertise include, but are not limited to workforce development, team leadership, project management, community outreach, team building, strategic planning, counseling, and staff development.Prior to his career, Mr. Angilly earned his B.A. from Plymouth State University.Throughout his illustrious career, Mr. Angilly has received many awards and accolades and has been recognized worldwide for his accomplishments. This year, he will be considered for a feature in TIP (Top Industry Professionals) Magazine. He will be honored at IAOTP's annual awards gala next December in Las Vegas at the Bellagio Hotel for his selection as Top Director of the Year in Workforce Development.Mr. Angilly is also a well-known American singer, musician, performer, and media personality most known for his performance as the National Anthem of the United States in the 2019 TV series, Inside the Scenes. Also, he has made news after the Boston Bruins named him the team’s main song artist in 2018.The President of the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP), Stephanie Cirami, stated: "Choosing Mr. Angilly for this honor was an easy decision for our panel to make. He is inspirational, influential, and a true visionary and thought leader. We cannot wait to meet him and celebrate his accomplishments at this year's gala."Looking back, Mr. Angilly attributes his success to his perseverance and mentors he had along the way. When not working, he enjoys spending time with his family and traveling. In the future, he is looking forwards to inspiring people getting into the workforce.For more information please visit: https://www.linkedin.com/in/todd-angilly-63098a2b/ About IAOTPThe International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) is an international boutique networking organization that handpicks the world’s finest, most prestigious top professionals from different industries. These top professionals are given an opportunity to collaborate, share their ideas, be keynote speakers, and to help influence others in their fields. This organization is not a membership that anyone can join. You have to be asked by the President or be nominated by a distinguished honorary member after a brief interview.IAOTP’s experts have given thousands of top prestigious professionals around the world, the recognition and credibility that they deserve and have helped in building their branding empires. IAOTP prides itself to be a one-of-a-kind boutique networking organization that hand picks only the best of the best and creates a networking platform that connects and brings these top professionals to one place.For More information on IAOTP please visit: www.iaotp.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.