Allison Mones selected as Top Transformational Health and Business Coach of the Year by IAOTP

Allison Mones member of the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) will be honored at their annual awards gala in Las Vegas

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Allison Mones, Peak Performance Health & Business Coach, Founder and CEO of Evolved Equilibrium and A. Mones Consulting, was recently selected as Top Transformational Health and Business Coach of the Year for 2025 by the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) for her outstanding leadership, dedication, and commitment to the industry.Inclusion with the International Association of Top Professionals is an honor in itself; only a few members in each discipline are chosen for this distinction. These special honorees are distinguished based on their professional accomplishments, academic achievements, leadership abilities, longevity in the field, other affiliations, and contributions to their communities. All Honorees are invited to attend the IAOTP annual award gala at the end of this year for a night to honor their achievements. www.iaotp.com /award-galaWith over two decades of experience as a women in STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Mathematics), Ms. Mones has certainly proven herself as an expert in her field. As a dynamic, results driven leader, Ms. Mones is the founder and CEO of her two companies, A. Mones Consulting and Evolved Equilibrium. She is currently focusing her energy as a Peak Performance Health & Business Coach and Consultant who’s mission is empower other high achievers to reclaim their energy and optimized vitality, unlock their own soul-aligned purpose & break through burnout and barriers in order to flourish & achieve peak performance in business & life, using a multidimensional mind-body-environmental approach.With 10+ Coaching & Wellness Certifications, on top of a background as a professional engineer and management consultant solving complex business problems for Fortune 500 and other high impact global companies, Ms. Mones is committed to empowering her clients with innovative approaches, tools, testing & the latest science & research on peak performance, courageous leadership, mental health, positive psychology, Neuroscience of Change, Functional Nutrition, Integrated Health and the Science of Human Flourishing.She was able to launch & scale her first company to 6-figures in under 6 months and then maintain consistent multi-6 figures for over 4 years before transitioning to the health and business coaching space and teaches her clients to make the same bold moves in their executive careers or as founders.Areas of expertise include, but are not limited to executive coaching, leadership development, peak performance coaching, functional medicine testing and nutrition consulting, burnout recovery, corporate wellness programs, public speaking, team building, business consulting, management consulting, content strategy, lead generation, and change management.Before embarking on her diverse career path, Ms. Mones earned her Bachelors of Science in Civil Engineering from University of Alberta followed by her Masters of Science in Sustainable Energy Development from the University of Calgary.Throughout her illustrious career, Ms. Mones has received many awards and accolades and has been recognized worldwide for her accomplishments. This year she will be considered for the Empowered Woman Award and to be featured in TIP (Top Industry Professionals) Magazine. She will be honored at IAOTP's annual awards gala at the Bellagio Hotel in Las Vegas this December for her selection as Top Transformational Health and Business Coach of the Year.The President of the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP), Stephanie Cirami, stated: "Choosing Ms. Allison Mones for this honor was an easy decision for our panel to make. She is inspirational, influential, and a true visionary and thought leader. We cannot wait to meet her and celebrate her accomplishments at this year's gala."Looking back, Ms. Mones attributes her success to her perseverance, discipline, choosing to operate at a higher frequency in spite of challenges and the mentors she has had along the way. When not working, she enjoys traveling, anything outdoors and spending time with her dog, friends and family. In the future, she hopes to inspire and empower those looking to make sustainable health changes or their own bold business moves.For more information please visit: https://www.linkedin.com/in/allison-mones/?originalSubdomain=ca About IAOTPThe International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) is an international boutique networking organization that handpicks the world’s finest, most prestigious top professionals from different industries. These top professionals are given an opportunity to collaborate, share their ideas, be keynote speakers, and to help influence others in their fields. This organization is not a membership that anyone can join. You have to be asked by the President or be nominated by a distinguished honorary member after a brief interview.IAOTP’s experts have given thousands of top prestigious professionals around the world, the recognition and credibility that they deserve and have helped in building their branding empires. IAOTP prides itself to be a one-of-a-kind boutique networking organization that hand picks only the best of the best and creates a networking platform that connects and brings these top professionals to one place.For More information on IAOTP please visit: www.iaotp.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.