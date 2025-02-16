Monica Robles selected for The Empowered Woman Award by IAOTP

Monica Robles member of the International Association of Top Professionals will be honored at their annual awards gala in Las Vegas

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Monica Robles, Founder and President of Heart-Centered Leadership Coaching & Consulting Group, was recently selected by the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) for The Empowered Woman Award for 2025 for her outstanding leadership, dedication, and commitment to the industry.Inclusion with the International Association of Top Professionals is an honor in itself; only a few women are chosen for this distinction based on their professional accomplishments, academic achievements, leadership abilities, longevity in the field, other affiliations, and contributions to their communities. These women empower others with innovation and compassion to reach their goals while creating change for future generations. Monica Robles will be honored for this distinction at IAOTP's 2025 Annual Awards Gala. www.iaotp.com /award-galaWith close to two decades of experience in the industry, Ms. Robles is highly skilled at building relationships with clients and across organizations and teams; especially at planting a seed of self-discovery and fulfillment in other people's lives and helping them achieve their potential. As a dynamic, highly motivated, results-oriented Sales and Training Executive, she has been able to help generate profits and market share growth for the companies who have employed her.She effectively provides professional development, team effectiveness, and leadership development training to all levels of an organization. For more than 15 years Monica excelled at MLM/Direct Selling/Party Plan Business Models.Monica is the Founder and President of Heart-Centered Leadership Coaching and Consulting Group, she created a staple program for the Hispanic Community Emprendedor@s Program, (Programa Emprendedor@s) she partnered with Mexican Consulates in Santa Ana & San Bernardino, CA., as well as Cities of Anaheim, Beverly Hills, Indio, Bellflower, Pico Rivera, Rancho Cucamonga, Santa Ana, San Bernardino and the Counties of San Bernardino Economic & Workforce Development Departments & Riverside amongst others, helping them improved their local economies transforming people’s lives through educating, motivating and empowering the Spanish speaking community to start up their microbusinesses, she is the Director & Lead Coach for her Program, Monica’s knows the importance of being consistent and manage herself with high ethics and professional standards.Ms. Robles’ areas of expertise include but are not limited to strategic thinking and planning, product marketing, branding, social media, personal and leadership development, executive education, new business development, team building, and public relations.Before embarking on her career path, Ms. Robles held an Executive MBA from IE Business School (Instituto de Empresa) in Madrid, Spain one of the top 5 international MBA programs in the world and rated in second position worldwide in the ranking of Executive MBA’s programs drawn up for the first time by The Economist. her education, experience, and fluency in English and Spanish have been instrumental in Monica’s success with international markets. She also holds certifications in Management Development from the University of Southern California and Negotiations Skills from the University of Washington.Ms. Robles is a John Maxwell certified coach, public speaker & trainer and consistently uses those tools to enhance her productivity and create a more fulfilling and harmonious life. She continues to focus on transforming lives by constantly adding value to other people.Throughout her illustrious career, Ms. Robles has received many awards and accolades and has been recognized worldwide for her accomplishments. Last year she was selected as Top Business Consultant and Business Leader of the Year by IAOTP. This year she will be considered for a feature in TIP (Top Industry Professionals) Magazine. She will be honored at IAOTP's annual awards gala at the Bellagio Hotel in Las Vegas this December for her selection for The Empowered Woman Award.In addition to her successful career, Ms. Robles is extremely active in giving back to her community and other organizations including March of Dimes where she has volunteered for the past 10 years organizing their annual fundraiser as well as serving as a greeting coordinator with Heart of West Michigan United Way. In addition, she has served the Hispanic community greatly as the Executive Board of Directors Member of the West Michigan Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, Co-Chair Ambassador Committee of the Orange County Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, and Hispanic Initiatives Committee for SCORE Mentors. She has also served as a Member of the Board of Directors for the Women’s Resource Center as well as a Lead Volunteer and Instructor of the Leadership Awareness Program through WHW, an Ambassador at the Anaheim Chamber of Commerce, a Chair at Uplift San Bernardino Small Business Resource Group working with the disadvantaged and underserved, and a Chair for the THRIVE Inland SoCal Governance Committee.The President of the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP), Stephanie Cirami, stated: "Choosing Ms. Robles for this honor was an easy decision for our panel to make. She is inspirational, influential, and a true visionary and thought leader. We cannot wait to see her and celebrate her accomplishments at this year's gala."Looking back, Ms. Robles attributes her success to her perseverance, work ethic, and the mentors she has had along the way. When not working, she enjoys traveling and spending time with her family. 