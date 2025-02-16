NEIL H. FISHMAN SELECTED FOR THE LIFETIME ACHIEVEMENT AWARD BY IAOTP

Neil H. Fishman member of the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) will be honored at their annual awards gala in Las Vegas

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Neil H. Fishman, CPA, CFE, FCPA, CAMS, President of Fishman Associates CPAs PA in Boynton Beach, Florida, was recently selected for The Lifetime Achievement Award for 2025 by the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) for his outstanding leadership, dedication, and commitment to the profession.While inclusion with the International Association of Top Professionals is an honor in and of itself, only a few select members are chosen for the prestigious Lifetime Achievement Award. These special honorees are selected to receive this award based on their longevity in their fields, their contributions to society, and their impact on their professions. Neil Fishman will be honored with the Lifetime Achievement Award at IAOTP's 2025 Annual Awards Gala at the magnificent Bellagio Hotel in Las Vegas. www.iaotp.com /award-galaWith over three decades of experience, Neil Fishman has established himself as a leading expert in the field. As President of Fishman Associates CPAs PA, a renowned accounting firm in Boynton Beach, Florida, he has demonstrated his prowess as a dynamic, results-oriented leader. His extensive credentials, including certified public accountant, certified fraud examiner, forensic accountant, and certified anti-money laundering specialist, underscore his comprehensive knowledge. His firm, Fishman Associates, offers a diverse range of financial services, from personal tax preparation to IRS representation and negotiation, forensic accounting, and business consulting.Before embarking on his current career path, Neil Fishman earned his degree from the State University of New York at Oneonta. Mr. Fishman has been in practice since 1989 and holds CPA licenses from both New York and Florida.Throughout his illustrious career, Neil Fishman has received many awards and accolades and has been recognized worldwide for his accomplishments. In 2019 and 2024, Accounting Today honored Mr. Fishman by including him in their esteemed list of the “100 Most Influential People in The Profession.” In 2022, he was awarded the prestigious NCCPAP Gold Award for his exceptional service to the organization and the profession and last year he was awarded Top Executive of the Year in Accounting by IAOTP. This year, he will be considered to be featured in TIP (Top Industry Professionals) Magazine. In December, he will be honored at IAOTP's annual awards gala at the Bellagio Hotel in Las Vegas for his selection of The Lifetime Achievement Award.Along with his accomplished professional journey, Mr. Fishman is a member of several esteemed organizations, including the National Conference of CPA Practitioners (NCCPAP), where he served as President from 2018-2020 and again in 2025,the New York State Society of CPAs (NYSSCPA), the Florida Institute of CPAs (FICPA), the Association of Certified Fraud Examiners (ACFE), the Association of Certified Anti-Money Laundering Specialists (ACAMS), and the Forensic CPA Society. He is also a representative for NCCPAP to the National Public Liaison's office at the Internal Revenue Service.The President of the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP), Stephanie Cirami, stated: "Choosing Mr. Fishman for this honor was an easy decision for our panel to make. Neil is inspirational, influential, and a true visionary and thought leader. We cannot wait to see him and celebrate his accomplishments at this year's gala."Looking back, Mr. Fishman attributes his success to his perseverance, work ethic, and the mentors he has had along the way. When not working, he enjoys traveling and golfing. In the future, he hopes to inspire and influence those getting into the field.For more information on Neil Fishman please visit: www.fishmanassoc.com About IAOTPThe International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) is an international boutique networking organization that handpicks the world's finest, most prestigious top professionals from different industries. These top professionals are given an opportunity to collaborate, share their ideas, be keynote speakers, and help influence others in their fields. This organization is not a membership that anyone can join. You have to be asked by the President or be nominated by a distinguished honorary member after a brief interview.IAOTP's experts have given thousands of top prestigious professionals around the world the recognition and credibility that they deserve and have helped them build their branding empires. IAOTP prides itself on being a one-of-a-kind boutique networking organization that handpicks only the best of the best and creates a networking platform that connects and brings these top professionals together.For more information on IAOTP please visit: www.iaotp.com

