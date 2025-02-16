Education Above All Foundation Reopens Previously Destroyed Al Fakhoora House in Gaza

Al Fakhoora House Being Reopened

DOHA, QATAR, February 16, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Education Above All (EAA) Foundation, a global development and education foundation, with support of Qatar Fund for Development, has reopened the Al Fakhoora House in Gaza - a vital education hub tragically destroyed during the war on the Gaza Strip which began in October 2023. This reopening marks a profound commitment to restoring access to quality education and empowering youth in conflict-affected communities.

Since its establishment in 2012, Al Fakhoora House has served as a central hub for student services and activities, playing a crucial role in supporting Qatar Scholarship recipients at different stages of their academic journeys. Prior to the war, students benefitted from consolidated student services, administrative support, flexible meeting and workshop spaces, academic advisory services, and a vibrant environment hosting social clubs, cultural events, and peer mentoring and alumni networking, to ensure continued engagement and professional growth. With its re-opening, EAA Foundation looks forward to continuing this dynamic legacy.

Talal Al-Hothal, Director of the Al Fakhoora Programme at Education Above All Foundation, commented, “The reopening of Al Fakhoora House is more than just the restoration of a building—it is the revival of a vibrant space for learning, resilience, and empowerment. As Gaza rebuilds, this facility will once again serve as a cornerstone of academic and personal growth, providing essential support and opportunities for students to engage, collaborate, and excel. By reigniting this hub of knowledge and community, we reaffirm our unwavering commitment to ensuring that education remains a beacon of hope and progress for Gaza’s youth.”

Al Fakhoora House also plays a strategic role in oversight, communications and engagement, ensuring impact and sustainability of Education Above All Foundation’s projects in Palestine. This function has been key to the success of EAA Foundation’s emergency response efforts in the Gaza Strip, providing on-the-ground collaboration with partners to inform and guide EAA Foundation’s efforts to ensure continuity of education for children and youth, regardless of the circumstances.

Al Fakhoora programme, a flagship initiative of Education Above All Foundation, has allocated more than 10,500 scholarships to marginalised youth as part of its Qatar Scholarship project. It has provided more than 100 scholarships to Palestinian evacuees in Qatar, and more than 315 scholarships to displaced Lebanese, Syrian and Palestinian students.

The reopening of Al Fakhoora House, standing resiliently amid tents in front of its original site, symbolizes not only recovery but also the unyielding spirit of the community it serves. This event represents a renewal of hope and a reaffirmation of EAA Foundation’s commitment to ensure that education continues as a lifeline for those in crisis.



About the Education Above All (EAA) Foundation

The Education Above All (EAA) Foundation is a global foundation established in 2012 by Her Highness Sheikha Moza bint Nasser. EAA Foundation aims to transform lives through education and employment opportunities. We believe that education is the single most effective means of reducing poverty, creating peaceful and just societies, unlocking the full potential of every child and youth, and creating the right conditions to achieve Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Through our multi-sectoral approach, unique financing models, focus on innovation as a tool for social good, and partnerships, we aim to bring hope and real opportunities to the lives of marginalised children and youth. EAA Foundation is comprised of the following programmes: Educate A Child (EAC), Al Fakhoora, Reach Out To All (ROTA), Protect Education in Insecurity and Conflict (PEIC), Innovation Development (ID), Silatech and Together project.

