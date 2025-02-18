Ignition debuts first-to-market AutoPricing to automate growth for services businesses

Ignition debuts first-to-market AutoPricing

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, February 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ignition , the leading revenue operations platform for services-based businesses, today introduced AutoPricing, a suite of industry-first pricing automation capabilities helping professional services businesses streamline price increases at scale. AutoPricing gives customers more immediate control over increasing their revenue, while increasing cash flow and profitability long-term.Bulk price updates, the newest AutoPricing capabilities, allows businesses to automatically increase prices across many clients at once when editing or renewing proposals to instantly see additional revenue.“Too many businesses hesitate to raise prices because the process is cumbersome and the conversations are awkward—ultimately leaving revenue on the table,” said Greg Strickland, CEO of Ignition. “At Ignition, we believe pricing should be a strategic growth driver, not a source of stress. With AutoPricing, we’re empowering businesses to easily adjust their fees to improve profitability and confidently charge what they’re worth. This allows them to focus on smarter pricing, rather than cutting costs or chasing client volume.”According to a recent Ignition pricing benchmark , more than half of US accounting firms plan to increase fees by 5 to 10 percent in 2025, predominantly in response to rising costs. Many SMBs are likely to follow suit with price hikes as they turn to their accountant for trusted advice on managing revenue and cash flow. However, service-based businesses often lack the tools to price and package their services effectively.Ignition’s AutoPricing suite makes increasing prices easy and consistent when renewing client agreements, so businesses can focus on improving revenue and profitability - while automating the entire client renewal process within one platform.The newest capabilities allow businesses to:- Automate price increases for multiple clients at once to simplify contract renewals, improve pricing consistency and grow profitability.- Edit or renew proposals in bulk, and select a percentage price increase to apply automatically across all clients or specific segments.- Opt to further adjust pricing for particular clients with an easy-to-use pricing wizard.- Notify clients of price changes with pre-built email templates to avoid the awkward client conversations.- Ignition customers are already praising the new capabilities.“It's impossible not to be excited. Look at that extra revenue that comes from five minutes of my time now that I can increase fees in a much more streamlined way,” said Joey Albertson, owner of The Profitability Project. “As business owners we don't want to spend our time doing all of this administrative stuff—we have more important things to do—but pricing is so crucial for getting that extra money in the door, so I love that it's so efficient.”The newest AutoPricing capabilities build upon an existing feature that automatically applies a percentage price increase to individual agreement renewals. Customers have already increased prices by eight percent on average and generated $8.7 million in extra revenue using this feature.Ignition will continue to invest in smart AutoPricing capabilities in the future, including leveraging AI to deliver real-time pricing intelligence and insights to empower service-based businesses to price their services confidently.About IgnitionFounded in 2013, Ignition is the leading revenue operations platform for services-based businesses to transform their sales, billing and payment processes. Ignition automates proposals, invoicing, payments and workflows in a single platform, empowering 8,000 businesses to sell, bill and get paid for their services with ease. To date, Ignition customers have managed relationships with over 1.9 million clients and earned $9b in revenue via the platform. Ignition’s global workforce spans Australia, Canada, New Zealand, the Philippines, US and the UK.For more information, visit ignitionapp.com

