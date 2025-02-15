Congratulatory Letter from Prime Minister and Minister for Finance Lawrence Wong to New French Prime Minister François Bayrou

Prime Minister and Minister for Finance Lawrence Wong has written a congratulatory letter to new French Prime Minister François Bayrou. The text of the letter is appended.

His Excellency François Bayrou

Prime Minister

French Republic

Dear Prime Minister Bayrou,

I extend my warmest congratulations on your appointment as Prime Minister of the French Republic.

Singapore and France have a close and longstanding friendship. France was among the first countries to establish diplomatic relations with Singapore following our independence in 1965. France was also our first Strategic Partner in the European Union. Over the years, we have established substantive cooperation in areas like defence and security, trade and investments, research, education, and culture. We have an especially strong defence partnership, which is underpinned by the Republic of Singapore Air Force’s Advanced Jet Training in Cazaux Air Base.

We are pursuing cooperation in emerging areas like sustainability and the digital economy. We signed the France-Singapore Digital and Green Partnership in 2022, and we are also strengthening cooperation in clean energy and the green transition through the ongoing Singapore-France Joint Year of Sustainability.

Singapore and France are working to upgrade relations to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership (CSP) in conjunction with the 60th anniversary of bilateral relations this year. The CSP will set out an ambitious and forward-looking framework for cooperation in new areas like cybersecurity and artificial intelligence, among others. I look forward to launching the CSP during President Emmanuel Macron’s State Visit to Singapore in May.

I also look forward to meeting you and working together to further strengthen the ties between our two countries. I wish you good health and every success in your new appointment.

Yours sincerely,

Lawrence Wong