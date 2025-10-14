Working Visit of Minister of State for Foreign Affairs and for Trade and Industry Gan Siow Huang to Iceland, 15 to 18 October 2025

Minister of State (MOS) for Foreign Affairs and for Trade and Industry Gan Siow Huang will visit Reykjavík, Iceland from 15 to 18 October 2025 to attend the 2025 Arctic Circle Assembly (ACA) at the invitation of Chairman of the Arctic Circle Ólafur Ragnar Grímsson.

MOS Gan will speak at the Opening Plenary session of the ACA on 16 October 2025 and participate in a panel discussion. She will meet with government ministers and officials from Member and Observer States of the Arctic Council. She will be accompanied by Special Envoy for Arctic Affairs Sam Tan, Ambassador for International Law Rena Lee, and officials from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

