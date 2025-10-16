Working Visit by Minister of Foreign Affairs of Canada Anita Anand, 15 to 16 October 2025

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Canada Anita Anand is on a working visit to Singapore from 15 to 16 October 2025. This is her first visit to Singapore in her current capacity.

Minister Anand called on Deputy Prime Minister and Minister (Trade & Industry) Gan Kim Yong on 15 October 2025. During the meeting, DPM Gan underscored the long-standing and growing economic partnership between Singapore and Canada, and welcomed Canada’s interest to strengthen economic cooperation with Singapore and ASEAN. DPM Gan and Minister Anand also discussed ways to strengthen the trade and investment links between the two countries.

Minister for Foreign Affairs Dr Vivian Balakrishnan hosted Minister Anand to breakfast on 16 October 2025. Both Ministers affirmed the strong bilateral ties as Singapore and Canada commemorate 60 years of diplomatic relations this year. Minister Balakrishnan expressed Singapore’s interest to deepen cooperation with Canada in areas such as artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, and energy. The two Ministers also exchanged views on regional and global developments.

MINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS

SINGAPORE

16 OCTOBER 2025