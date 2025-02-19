Esther Ijewere Expands Women of Rubies Initiative in Canada

Esther Ijewere, media strategist and founder of Women of Rubies, at a professional event.

"Empowering women through storytelling and media advocacy is my mission. When women’s voices are heard, communities thrive." – Esther Ijewere” — Esther Ijewere

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, February 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Media strategist and advocate for women’s and children’s rights, Esther Ijewere , is expanding her Women of Rubies initiative in Canada. The platform focuses on highlighting women's contributions across industries and providing access to resources and mentorship.Ijewere has built a career in journalism, public relations, and digital media strategy, using her expertise to advocate for gender equality and social justice. Through Women of Rubies, she has profiled over 1,000 women, shedding light on their achievements and challenges.Since 2016, she has been a columnist for The Guardian, addressing topics such as leadership, entrepreneurship, and gender equity. Her work fosters connections between women in the diaspora and Africa, promoting knowledge exchange and professional growth.As part of her expansion efforts, she is launching the Women of Rubies Sip & Network event in Canada. The initiative, which has been held in multiple countries, creates opportunities for women to engage with industry professionals, share experiences, and discuss solutions to business and career challenges.In addition to networking events, Ijewere has introduced programs such as the Media Visibility Bootcamp , which has trained over 600 female entrepreneurs on effectively utilizing media exposure. She also collaborates with Canadian organizations to develop workshops and advocacy campaigns aimed at supporting women’s professional advancement.Her contributions to social impact have earned her recognition, including being named one of the 100 Black Women to Watch in Canada and receiving the Women of Inspiration Award. She has also been acknowledged by MIPAD and the UN Under 40 Global 100 list for her work in media and advocacy.As she continues her efforts in Canada, Ijewere is focused on building partnerships that support women’s rights and economic empowerment. Her work aims to provide sustainable opportunities for women to amplify their voices and gain access to the resources necessary for success.

