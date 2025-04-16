Kesiena Edafiogho is Helping Professionals Transition into Six-Figure Tech Roles in Canada

Tech entrepreneur Sena Edafiogho, founder of Synergy One Consulting, empowers immigrants to break into Canada’s booming tech industry.

"We help immigrants turn their global experience into thriving tech careers by equipping them with the right skills, confidence, and real Canadian experience." — Kesiena Edafiogho

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, April 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- With nearly two decades of experience in digital transformation and IT consulting, Kesiena Edionhon (Edafiogho), popularly known as Sena, is making waves in Canada’s tech space. As the founder of Synergy One Consulting Corporation , Sena is a respected leader and mentor, known for bridging the gap between skilled immigrants and the Canadian workforce.Sena’s journey began with a Bachelor’s Degree in Accounting from Igbinedion University, followed by a Post-Graduate Degree in International Business Management and Human Resources at Humber College in Canada. Her transition into tech began during her time as a financial auditor, where she helped lead a system upgrade project. That experience sparked her passion for technology and launched her career in the IT industry.With certifications in Project Management, Anti-Money Laundering, and Business Analysis, Sena has worked with top banks and government agencies across North America. Through her company, Synergy One Consulting Corporation, she provides mentorship and training programs that help professionals break into Canada’s tech sector. Sena’s unique approach combines technical upskilling with hands-on experience and mindset development, ensuring participants are both prepared and empowered to succeed.She is also the visionary behind Upskill with Sena , a platform dedicated to helping individuals transition into six-figure tech roles. Her services include résumé revamps, LinkedIn optimization, and interview preparation, all designed to elevate her clients' confidence and professional visibility.“Our mentorship program is for professionals who come to Canada with valuable experience but need help breaking into the local workforce,” Sena says. “We help them gain Canadian experience and transform their potential into career success.”To date, she has mentored over 200 individuals into thriving tech careers. Her programs focus on recognizing existing skills and matching participants with tech roles that suit their strengths, while providing the “Canadian experience” many employers look for.Sena credits her resilience, empathy, and faith as key factors in her leadership. A self-described “kingdom entrepreneur,” she places God at the center of all her decisions. Balancing her work with family life, she emphasizes the importance of rest, wellness, and support systems, including her husband and community.“You can’t pour from an empty cup,” she shares. “I make time for the things that bring me joy and keep me grounded. That’s how I show up fully for others.”From mentoring newcomers to equipping professionals with digital tools, Sena continues to pave the way for others to thrive in the tech industry.For media inquiries or to learn more about Synergy One or Upskill with Sena, visit www.synergyone.ca or follow @upskillwithsena on Instagram.

