Tolu Okojie Brings Afrofusion Flavors To Toronto With Greelz On Bloor

Tolu Okojie, founder of Greelz Inc., with MPP Alexa Gilmour at the grand opening of Greelz on Bloor in Toronto’s High Park, celebrating culture, community, and cuisine

Tolu Okojie, founder of Greelz Inc., expands his Afrofusion culinary vision with Greelz on Bloor in Toronto’s High Park community

Every beef suya, Agege suya burger, and suya wrap tells my journey from Lagos to Toronto, bridging cultures and celebrating flavor, heritage, and community.” — Tolu Okojie

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, September 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Greelz on Bloor , the latest venture from Tolu Okojie (Chef TEE), officially opened its doors at 5A-2100 Bloor Street West, near High Park, bringing Nigerian street food with a modern, global twist to one of Toronto’s most vibrant communities.For Okojie, food has always been storytelling. Every dish tells part of his journey. “Every beef suya, every Agege suya burger, every suya wrap is a piece of my journey from Lagos to the 6ix. Bloor is a place where cultures cross daily, and I wanted Greelz to be a bridge between those worlds, celebrating flavor, heritage, and the joy of eating together,” he said.The grand opening attracted food lovers, culture enthusiasts, and community members. Special guests included Alexa Gilmour, MPP for Parkdale–High Park, who joined the community in welcoming Greelz to the neighborhood and celebrating the restaurant’s cultural contribution to the city. Guests enjoyed sizzling suya and a wide array of Afro-inspired dishes, highlighting the unique fusion of African flavors within Toronto’s diverse food scene.The High Park location reflects Okojie’s mission to bridge cultures through food. The restaurant’s menu is designed as a “love letter to cultural fusion,” pairing traditional Nigerian dishes like beef suya and smoky jollof rice with familiar formats such as burgers, wraps, and bowls. From a Lagos-inspired playlist to street-art décor, the atmosphere mirrors the energy of Lagos fused with Toronto’s urban vibe.Beyond dining, Greelz on Bloor serves as a cultural hub. “We want to host events, collaborate with local creatives, and support causes that matter. Greelz is about representation, showing that Nigerian street food belongs on a main Toronto strip alongside other global cuisines,” Okojie explained.Looking ahead, Greelz on Bloor will act as a flagship and testing ground for future expansion, pop-ups, and partnerships, always keeping community at the heart of the experience.

