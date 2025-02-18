Luxury Experience & Co Kicked Off The Ultimate Big Game Athlete & Celebrity Gifting Lounge Experience in New Orleans

New Orleans Patriots Jeremiah Pharms celebrates Super Bowl Week with Hidden Still Spirits Founder Dave E. Stein

New Orleans set the Stage to Create The top pre-Super Bowl Experience with the who's who in the Sports World

LE & Co was excited to partner with QC Sports & Entertainment to celebrate the Super Bowl coming to New Orleans.” — MELISSA MCAVOY

NEW ORLEANS, LA, UNITED STATES, February 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Luxury Experience & Co presented an exclusive gifting lounge in New Orleans during Super Bowl Week, honoring celebrities and athletes. As the Super Bowl attracts top celebrities and athletes, LE & Co. crafted the ultimate Super Bowl gifting experience, where celebrities, athletes, and brands mingled while supporting the Big Brothers, Big Sisters Foundation.With guests such as New Orleans Saints star Alvin Kamara, Las Vegas Raiders Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Patriots Jeremiah Pharms, Baltimore Ravens Rashod Bateman, Tampa Bay Buccaneers Rachaad White, Hall of Famer Eric Metcalf, Seattle Seahawks Geno Smith, Houston Texans Tommy Townsend, Washington Commanders Daron Payne, New Orleans Saints Kool-Aid McKinstry, CBS Sports Nate Burleson and many more top celebrities and athletes. as they were being gifted, wined and dined, and gifted an exclusive gift bag. As the Super Bowl brings in top celebrities and athletes, LE&Co crafted the ultimate gifting experience where press and brands mingled and celebrated a fantastic week in New Orleans.LE&Co experience also combined the ultimate customized players experience with gifts provided by Hidden Still Spirits, Scotch Porter, Brain Stim Centers, Dax, Best of Legacy, T10 Bespoke, Sixth June, Umm Skincare, The Broadus Brand, Annie, Hydrojug, Traumatic Brain Institute of America, Shiftwave, Miller & Sons, Height, and more.“LE & Co was excited to partner with QC Sports & Entertainment to celebrate the Super Bowl coming to New Orleans," says LE & Co Founder Melissa McAvoy. “We celebrated and were honored to support the Big Brothers, Big Sisters Foundation and the fantastic work they do for the community.About QC Sports & EntertainmentWith a client-centric culture, QC Sports offers ample services, including strategic guidance, contract negotiation, brand creation and management, integrated marketing, and partnership procurement. Our team of experts provides intimate service, tailored strategy, and preeminent execution for every client.Founded in intellect but growing through experience, we are the right combination of brainpower and creativity – driven by an unparalleled passion, an unmatched work ethic, and a persistent commitment to results. https://www.qcsports.com/home-staging-v3 About Big Brothers, Big Sisters of AmericaSince 1904, Big Brothers Big Sisters has operated under the belief that inherent in every child is incredible potential. As the nation’s largest donor- and volunteer-supported mentoring network, Big Brothers Big Sisters makes meaningful, monitored matches between adult volunteers ("Bigs") and children ("Littles"), ages 5 through young adulthood, in communities across the country. We develop positive relationships that have a direct and lasting effect on the lives of young people. http://www.bigbrothersbigsisters.org/ About Luxury Experience & CoToday’s best brands align themselves with LE & Co Luxury Gift Lounges to get their products into the hands of the hottest names in film, television, and sports. With years of experience in Public Relations, Events, & Business Development, we lead and develop effective key brand relationships. Recognizing the importance of brand awareness to our clients, we have created a complete package of services to maximize our clients' return on investment. Beyond working with brands, I work with top foundations and charities to bring awareness and support to help others.

