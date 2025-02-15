MAT Recovery Centers Expands to Huntington Beach, Offering Innovative Addiction Treatment Solutions

MAT Recovery Centers: Transforming Lives Compassionate Care for Sustainable Recovery

New Location Provides Comprehensive, Evidence-Based Care, Including Medication-Assisted Treatment and Outpatient Services to Support Sustainable Recovery

At our Huntington Beach location, we offer a comprehensive, evidence-based program designed to address the unique needs of each individual, helping them achieve sustainable recovery.” — Ed LeTourneau

HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, February 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- MAT Recovery Centers, a leading provider of addiction treatment and Medication-Assisted Treatment (MAT), is pleased to spotlight its Huntington Beach facility as a cornerstone of its commitment to serving individuals struggling with substance use disorders and co-occurring mental health conditions.The Huntington Beach location is led by Dr. Joe DeSanto, MD, a Board-Certified physician recognized for his expertise in addiction medicine and detox care. Dr. DeSanto, also the founder of DeSanto Clinics, oversees medical care and detox services at the center, bringing years of experience and a compassionate approach to patients throughout Orange County.“MAT Recovery Centers is dedicated to providing accessible and effective solutions for those battling addiction,” said Ed LeTourneau, Founder and CEO. “At our Huntington Beach location, we offer a comprehensive, evidence-based program designed to address the unique needs of each individual, helping them achieve sustainable recovery.”Comprehensive Services for Lasting RecoveryMAT Recovery Centers’ Huntington Beach facility provides a wide range of services designed to support clients at every stage of their recovery journey, including:• Medication-Assisted Treatment: Combining FDA-approved medications with behavioral therapies to address the physical and emotional components of addiction.• Detox Treatment: Medically supervised detox programs to ensure a safe and comfortable transition through withdrawal. Outpatient Addiction Treatment : Flexible options for individuals seeking care while balancing work, family, or other responsibilities.Tackling the Addiction Crisis in CaliforniaSubstance use disorders remain a significant challenge across California, with thousands of individuals and families affected each year. MAT Recovery Centers’ Huntington Beach location plays a critical role in addressing this crisis by offering personalized, science-backed solutions in a supportive environment.By integrating addiction treatment with advanced technology and compassionate care, the center provides a powerful framework for recovery. These services empower individuals to take control of their health, rebuild their lives, and achieve long-term success.About MAT Recovery CentersMAT Recovery Centers ( https://www.matrecoverycenters.com ) specializes in substance abuse treatment and Medication-Assisted Treatment (MAT) for individuals facing substance use disorders and co-occurring mental health conditions. Through a combination of detox programs, advanced technology, and compassionate, evidence-based care, the organization offers a comprehensive approach to recovery.Founded by Ed LeTourneau, MAT Recovery Centers is expanding its reach, with plans for new locations across the country to make treatment more accessible for those in need. The organization is committed to transforming lives by delivering personalized recovery solutions that empower individuals on their journey to lasting recovery.For more information about MAT Recovery Centers, visit https://www.matrecoverycenters.com/ Contact marketing: https://www.bestbma.com

MAT Recovery Centers: Recover With MAT

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.