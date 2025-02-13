ICRC President: Upholding international humanitarian law is crucial to reducing escalating costs of war

“The magnitude of destruction we see in today’s conflict zones is stretching international systems to their breaking point,” said President Spoljaric. “The human cost is immeasurable, and the rebuilding costs astronomical. The threat of economic fallout extends far beyond conflict zones and risks disrupting global markets and undermining stability worldwide. Conflict is the greatest driver of humanitarian needs, and if we are to reduce aid dependency and prevent the reversal of development gains, we must mitigate the human impact of conflict—starting with a stronger commitment to upholding the rules of war.”

With more than 120 active armed conflicts recorded by the ICRC globally, many marked by intense violence, widespread destruction, and restrictions on humanitarian aid, Spoljaric warned that future conflicts will be fought based on the standards set by conflicts today.

“When the boundaries of warfare are pushed, it increases human suffering and fosters conditions for new security threats to take hold,” said President Spoljaric. “In a world of constantly changing divisions and alliances, maintaining a basic level of humanity in conflict ultimately makes us all safer.”

As world leaders focus on conflicts like Ukraine, Gaza, and Sudan, President Spoljaric also reiterated the essential role that humanitarian efforts can play in creating avenues for de-escalation. “The first signs of cooperation often emerge through humanitarian initiatives and should be embraced if we are to reverse the trend of escalating warfare that threatens global stability and long-term prosperity,” she said.

The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) is a neutral, impartial, and independent organization with an exclusively humanitarian mandate that stems from the Geneva Conventions of 1949. It helps people around the world affected by armed conflict and other violence, doing everything it can to protect their lives and dignity and to relieve their suffering, often alongside its Red Cross and Red Crescent partners.

