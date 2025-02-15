Submit Release
NEWS RELEASE: Gov. Cox signs first bills of the 2025 General Legislative Session

SALT LAKE CITY (Feb. 14, 2025) – Today, Gov. Cox announced the signing of the first 12 bills of the 2025 General Legislative Session. Information on these bills can be found below:

  • HB 1, Higher Education Base Budget
  • HB 4, Economic and Community Development Base Budget
  • HB 5, General Government Base Budget
  • HB 6, Transportation and Infrastructure Base Budget
  • HB 7, National Guard, Veterans Affairs, and Legislature Base Budget
  • HCR 1, Concurrent Resolution Regarding the Grand County Water Conservancy District
  • SB 1, Public Education Base Budget Amendments
  • SB 5, Natural Resources, Agriculture, and Environmental Quality Base Budget
  • SB 6, Criminal Justice Base Budget
  • SB 7, Social Services Base Budget
  • HB 267, Public Sector Labor Union Amendments
  • HB 269, Privacy Protections in Sex-designated Areas

On HB 267, Gov. Cox issued the following statement:

“Utah has long been known as a state that can work together to solve difficult issues. I’m disappointed that in this case, the process did not ultimately deliver the compromise that at one point was on the table and that some stakeholders had accepted.”

