Submit Release
News Search

There were 120 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 404,422 in the last 365 days.

FTC Chairman Ferguson Announces New Policy Regarding American Bar Association

Today, Federal Trade Commission Chairman Andrew N. Ferguson announced a new policy that prohibits FTC political appointees from holding leadership roles in the American Bar Association (ABA), participating in ABA events, or renewing their ABA memberships. Additionally, the FTC will no longer use its resources to support any employee's ABA membership or participation in ABA activities.

Chairman Ferguson’s letter to staff can be found here.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

FTC Chairman Ferguson Announces New Policy Regarding American Bar Association

Distribution channels: Business & Economy


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more