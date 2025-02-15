Blog: Elevating the Next Generation of Health Care Leaders to Drive Change and Innovation 

To navigate a shifting landscape of technologies, care models and patient needs, hospitals and health systems need to develop future leaders who are ready to innovate and serve our communities for years to come, writes Lindsey Dunn Burgstahler, AHA vice president of programming and market intelligence, in a blog highlighting the AHA Next Generation Leaders Fellowship and its impacts. READ MORE

