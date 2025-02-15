CDC study finds undetected cases of bird flu in veterinarians

A study released Feb. 13 by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention suggests that some H5 bird flu infections in humans and animals may be going undetected. The agency said of 150 bovine veterinarians tested for bird flu antibodies, three were found to have antibodies and did not report any respiratory or flu symptoms. Two of the individuals did not have exposure to animals with known or suspected bird flu infection, while the third worked in a state with no known cases of bird flu-infected cattle.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.