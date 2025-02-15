Submit Release
CDC study finds undetected cases of bird flu in veterinarians

A study released Feb. 13 by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention suggests that some H5 bird flu infections in humans and animals may be going undetected. The agency said of 150 bovine veterinarians tested for bird flu antibodies, three were found to have antibodies and did not report any respiratory or flu symptoms. Two of the individuals did not have exposure to animals with known or suspected bird flu infection, while the third worked in a state with no known cases of bird flu-infected cattle.

