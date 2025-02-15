Administration unveils plan for ‘reciprocal tariffs’

President Trump Feb. 13 signed a presidential memorandum ordering the development of a comprehensive plan for “restoring fairness in U.S. trade relationships and countering non-reciprocal trading arrangements.”

The announcement directs the U.S. Trade Representative and the Secretary of Commerce, in consultation with the secretaries of a number of U.S. agencies, to develop plans for reciprocal tariffs on every country that taxes U.S. imports and submit a report to the president. In addition, within 180 days of the memo, the director of the Office of Management and Budget will assess all fiscal impacts on the federal government and the impacts of any information collection requests on the public and deliver an assessment in writing to the president.

For more information, see the presidential memo and fact sheet.