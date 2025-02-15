Governor Newsom announces appointments 2.14.25

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom today announced the following appointments:

Melissa Stone, of Elk Grove, has been appointed Chief Deputy Director at the Department of Child Support Services. Stone has been Deputy Director of the Disability Insurance Branch at the Employment Development Department since 2022, where she was previously a Division Chief from 2020 to 2022. She held several roles at the Franchise Tax Board from 2014 to 2020, including Section Manager, Assistant Section Manager, and Compliance Program Manager. Stone was Chief of the Casualty Insurance Section at the Department of Health Care Services from 2011 to 2014, where she was previously Chief of the Overpayments Unit from 2009 to 2011. She earned a Master of Business Administration degree from the University of Phoenix and a Bachelor of Arts in Psychology from California State University, Sacramento. This position does not require Senate confirmation, and the compensation is $189,600. Stone is registered with no party preference.

Stephanie Weldon, of McKinleyville, has been appointed Deputy Director of the Office of Health Equity at the Department of Public Health. Weldon has been Chief Operations Officer at United Indian Health Services since 2024. She was the Director of the Office of Tribal Affairs at the California Department of Social Services from 2021 to 2024. Weldon was a Program Associate for the Indian Child Welfare Act and Tribal Social Services Specialist at the Child and Family Institute of California from 2020 to 2021. She was Director of Health and Human Services for the Yurok Tribe from 2019 to 2020. Weldon held several roles at the Humboldt County Department of Health and Human Services from 2014 to 2019, including Child Welfare Director, Social Services Branch Director, and Deputy Director. She was Director of Social Services for the Yurok Tribe from 2010 to 2013. Weldon is a member of the Yurok Tribe, National Indian Child Welfare Association, and California Department of Public Health Tribal Equity Advisory Group. She earned a Master of Social Work degree and a Bachelor of Arts degree in Native American Studies from Humboldt State University. This position requires Senate confirmation, and the compensation is $191,868. Weldon is a Democrat.

Melissa Gear, of Elk Grove, has been appointed Deputy Director of Legislative and Governmental Affairs at the Department of Health Care Access and Information. Gear has been Deputy Director of Board and Bureau Relations at the California Department of Consumer Affairs since 2022. She was the Chief Deputy Legislative Director at the Department of Insurance from 2014 to 2022. Gear was a Legislative Advocate at the California State Teachers’ Retirement System from 2008 to 2014. She was a Legislative Coordinator and Fiscal Coordinator at the California Attorney General’s Office from 2005 to 2008. Gear was a Fiscal and Policy Analyst at the California Legislative Analyst’s Office from 2003 to 2005. She was an Executive Fellow and Legislative Representative at the California Department of Education from 2002 to 2003. She is a Nehemiah Emerging Leaders Program Senior Fellow. Gear earned a Master of Public Health and Administration degree from New York University and a Bachelor of Arts in American Studies from University of California, Berkeley. This position does not require Senate confirmation, and the compensation is $158,400. Gear is a Democrat.

Daniel Millsap, of Folsom, has been appointed Deputy Director of the Real Estate Services Division at the California Department of General Services. Millsap has been Deputy Director for Capital Outlay Programs at the California Conservation Corps since 2019. He was Project Director III at the California Department of General Services in 2018. Millsap held several positions at the California Department of Parks and Recreation from 2007 to 2018, including Construction Supervisor III, Construction Supervisor II Lead, and Construction Supervisor II. He was Project Manager at 4Leaf, Inc., from 2006 to 2007. Millsap was Regional Health and Safety Officer at Kennedy Jenks Consultants from 2002 to 2006. He was Staff Engineer at Kleinfelder from 2001 to 2002. Millsap is a member of the American Society of Civil Engineers. He earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Civil Engineering from University of the Pacific. This position does not require Senate confirmation, and the compensation is $195,960. Millsap is a Democrat.

Katie Hardeman, of Sacramento, has been appointed Chief Deputy Executive Director at the State Board of Education. She has been a Legislative Advocate at the California Teachers Association since 2019. She was a Consultant for the California Assembly Budget Committee from 2013 to 2019. Hardeman was a Senior Legislative Aide for Assemblymember Susan Bonilla at the California State Assembly from 2011 to 2013. She was an Executive Assistant for Assemblymember Jose Solorio at the California State Assembly in 2011. Hardeman was a Legislative Assistant at Johan Klehs and Company from 2009 to 2010. She is a member of the Women’s Leadership Program at Leadership California and a player for the California Storm, a semi-professional women’s soccer team. Hardeman earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in History from California State University, Sacramento. This position does not require Senate confirmation, and the compensation is $210,000. Hardeman is a Democrat.

Richard Roth, of Riverside, has been appointed to the Unemployment Insurance Appeals Board. Roth was a State Senator at the California State Senate from 2012 to 2024. He was a Managing Member at Roth Carney LLC from 2011 to 2012. Roth was a Managing Partner at Roth Carney Knudsen LLP from 2008 to 2011. He was a Partner at Carney and Delany LLP from 2003 to 2008. Roth was a Partner and Managing Partner at Reid & Hellyer, APC from 1981 to 2003. He served in the United States Air Force from 1975 to 2007, where he retired as a Major General. Roth is a member of the Monday Morning Group of Western Riverside County and Greater Riverside Chambers of Commerce. He earned a Juris Doctor Degree from Emory University and a Bachelor of Arts degree in Political Science from Miami University. This position requires Senate confirmation, and the compensation is $180,840. Roth is a Democrat.

Seanna Griffis, of Sacramento, has been appointed Special Assistant to the Secretary and Undersecretary at the Government Operations Agency. Griffis has been Legislative Manager at the California Department of Food and Agriculture since 2024. She was an Associate Governmental Program Analyst at the Government Operations Agency from 2022 to 2024. Griffis was Management Services Technician at the California Energy Commission from 2021 to 2022. She was a Paralegal at HealthSentry from 2020 to 2021. Griffis was Legislative Coordinator at the California Veterinary Medical Association from 2019 to 2020. She earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Agricultural Business and Management from the California State University, Chico. The position does not require Senate confirmation, and the compensation is $100,008. Griffis is registered without party preference.

Christopher Contreras, of Northridge, has been appointed to the Behavioral Health Services Oversight and Accountability Commission. He has been Chief Operating Officer at Brilliant Corners since 2023, where he has held several roles since 2014, including Chief Program Officer, Director of Flexible Housing Subsidy Pool, Associate Director of Flexible Housing Subsidy Pool Operations & Housing Acquisitions and Housing Acquisitions Manager for the Flexible Housing Subsidy Pool. Contreras was a Data Analyst and Surveyor at Data Stream Market Intelligence Inc. from 2008 to 2014. Contreras was a Program Coordinator at the University of California, Santa Barbara Community Housing Office from 2005 to 2007. He earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Political Science from University of California, Santa Barbara. This position does not require Senate confirmation, and there is no compensation. Contreras is a Democrat.

Makenzie Cross, of Elk Grove, has been appointed to the Behavioral Health Services Oversight and Accountability Commission. Cross has been a Youth Leader at KAI Partners since 2024. She was a Service Coordinator for Early Intervention at Alta California Regional Center in 2024. Cross was a Behavioral Specialist at the Center for Social Dynamics from 2022 to 2023. She is a member of Impact 100 Greater Sacramento. Cross earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Biological Sciences from the University of California, Merced. This position does not require Senate confirmation, and there is no compensation. Cross is a Democrat.

Robert Callan, Jr., of San Francisco, has been appointed to the Behavioral Health Services Oversight and Accountability Commission. Callan has been a Realtor at Sotheby’s International Realty since 2020. He was a Realtor at McGuire Real Estate from 2005 to 2020. Callan is a member of The Olympic Club, Screen Actors Guild, The Dolphin Club, California Association of Realtors, National Association of Realtors, and San Francisco Association of Realtors. He earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in English from Boston College. This position does not require Senate confirmation, and there is no compensation. Callan is registered with no party preference.

Jody Kolbach, of Watsonville, has been appointed to the 14th District Agricultural Association Santa Cruz Fair Board. Kolbach has been the Senior Director of HR Services at Granite Construction since 2025, where she held multiple positions from 2008 to 2021 including Director of HR Transformation and Services, Continuous Improvement Leader, Supply Chain Sourcing Manager, and Senior Finance Analyst. Kolbach was a Worldwide Operations Controller at Seagate Technologies from 2003 to 2008. She earned a Master of Business degree from the University of Phoenix and a Bachelor of Art degree in Accounting from Kansas State University. This position does not require Senate confirmation and there is no compensation. Kolbach is a Democrat.