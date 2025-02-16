Large attendance at Non-fiction book launch for a Global and International author

The event was labeled as the best book launched and had the most attendance ever by the participants.

LINDEN HIGHWAY, REGION 4, GUYANA, February 16, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On a warm Saturday afternoon, many people accepted the invitation and attended the launch of Geary Reid’s 100+ nonfiction books.

When the 11th Vice Chancellor of the University of Guyana was given the opportunity to speak, she told the audience that “this is one of the largest book launches she attended within the last 20 to 30 years”. She noted that many book launches will have just a few people in attendance, but she was delighted to see so many people attending Geary Reid’s book launch.

Many of the attendees might have been interested in knowing about an author who wrote 100 non-fiction books in 62 months. At the launch of the books, Geary Reid provided the audience with some statistics that may seem unbelievable to many of them. He told them that he wrote 7 books in 28 days, and he also informed them that he wrote 44 books in 12 months.

His work as an author has gained global and international attention. In December 2024, Geary Reid received the Iconic Global Business Leadership Award and the Iconic British Business Award UK 2024 in London, England. Geary Reid is no stranger to high awards from The Global Business and Authors’ Award UK; since in previous years, he received many awards, including, in 2022, the Global Author’s Award and in 2023, Speaker of the Year, Business Consultant of the Year and Christian Leadership awards.

Details about his books are available via his website,www.ReidnLearn.com Amazon page, http://www.amazon.com/author/gearyreid.

Summary of the participants’ engagements
The event was supported by noble personalities of society and below is a summary of their brief remarks.

Rev. Dr. Noel Holder, AA, Senior Lecturer at the University of Guyana and author, highlighted the many challenges an author often experiences in order to produce one book, much more a myriad of books. Dr. Holder said that it is costly to produce a book, so if an author gives you a free book, you must cherish that gift. He also spoke about the lengthy process it takes to produce one book and knows that Geary did an outstanding job producing 104 nonfiction books.

Bishop Joseph Inniss, Senior Pastor of World Vision, New Testament Church of God, in Guyana, also made a presentation and mentioned that Rev. Geary Reid is a special gift to the body of Christ. In his presentation about Rev. Geary Reid, he provided brief history about their interactions over the years. Rev. Geary Reid is also a member of the Pastor’s council at the same church.

Prof. Paloma Mohamed-Martin, 11th Vice Chancellor of the University of Guyana, then shared some insights with the audience. She told the audience that Geary Reid is a man of integrity, based on her previous work experience with him. The audience was further informed about the voice of the author, where she mentioned that when authors no longer live, their writing will speak on their behalf to educate, inform, and inspire others.

Mr. Franklin Bobby Vieira, CEO of 104.1 Lite FM radio station in Guyana, said it is sad that a man like Pastor Geary Reid is not celebrated in his own country. He mentioned that Pastor Geary Reid had received many global and international awards, but his native land failed to recognize his outstanding contribution as an author.

Mrs. Jane Miller, High Commissioner of the United Kingdom to Guyana, provided some brief words about Geary Reid. She mentioned how proud she was of his achievements as an author. She also noted that whenever the two of them connected, Geary Reid would inform her of his new books and encourage her to purchase them.

The curtains ended when Ms. Avia Maria Lindie, CEO of Evolve Business Solutions – Guyana, provided the vote of thanks. She also echoed the similar views of the previous speakers.

There were two entertainments during the formal event. Mrs. Cindy Bedlow, Poet and Entrepreneur, shared one of her spoken word poems entitled “Arise my Child.”

Minister Cherlyn Maloney, an International Gospel singer, sang one of her popular gospel songs, "Don’t Give Up." The audience well received her song.

Ms. Debra Francis and Ms. Sophia Dolphin moderated the launch. They both kept the audience informed and cheered. As radio broadcasters, they made the book launch a wonderful event.

Many invitees took the opportunity to purchase autographed copies of the books and to be photographed with the author as they proudly held their books up.

For more information about Geary Reid and his books, please use these contact information: Facebook: ReidnLearn, Email: info@reidnlearn.com, Mobile #: 592-645-2240.

Reid’s Learning Institute and Business Consultancy was established by Geary Reid and family. The organization was registered as a business in the Cooperative Republic of Guyana, on 2nd January 2020 and is located at 199 Kuru – Kururu, Soesdyke Linden Highway, Guyana, South America. The organization’s official email address is info@reidnLearn.com and our website is www.reidnlearn.com. We are a sole trader organization that envisages future employment opportunities for other persons who will aid us in meeting our stakeholders’ needs and the inevitable growth of this new organization. Reid N Learn is a profit centre of Reid’s Learning Institute and Business Consultancy. The organization’s office hours are Monday to Friday from 08:00 hrs to 16:30 hrs (Eastern Caribbean Time). However, since many interactions will be done online, stakeholders may be able to communicate with employees of the organization besides the working hours. The organization intends to provide its products and services throughout the world, wherever customer needs exist, based upon its capabilities. Our primary function is to offer a wide range of literary products and consultancy services to customers all across the world. Our main products are books (Paperback, eBook, Audiobook), while our main service is consultancy for several business areas, including, but not limited to, Financial Management, Information System Management, Marketing Management, Strategic Management, Human Resources Management and Leadership. More so, additional learning opportunities will be provided through schooling, lecturing and seminars. Our additional services will be extended to religious organisations (believers) and will include lectures, training etc., in Stewardship, Christian Prosperity, Leadership and servanthood, Church attendance and involvement, Evangelism, and Worship. Wherever the need may arise to seek external assistance for some additional services, same will be considered, with the full agreement of the client.

