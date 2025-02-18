Award-Winning Transformation Coach Kris Driskill Launches Programs to Help Entrepreneurs Break Through Self-Sabotage

Kris Driskill, CEO & Founder of Gilded Within LLC

Driskill Taps into Business Strategy and Archetypes to Help Clients Achieve Success with Ease, Fun & Flow

Most people don’t realize that they’re in their own way, and clients are often hard on themselves when they discover the surprising ways they’ve been self-sabotaging.” — Kris Driskill

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, February 18, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Award-winning Transformation Coach, Kris Driskill, CEO and Founder of Gilded Within LLC, is making waves in the entrepreneurial world by helping high-achievers break through self-sabotage and redefine success on their terms. An international opera singer turned transformational coach and business consultant, Driskill is known for bridging the gap between intuition, science, and strategy. Through her innovative coaching methods, she empowers entrepreneurs, creators, and service providers to run their businesses with ease, fun and flow.

“At Gilded Within, we believe that personal development is the foundation of professional success. When we align our internal value with our external goals, success becomes inevitable,” says Driskill.

Driskill’s expertise lies in transformative coaching and business consulting for smart, talented entrepreneurs who struggle with overwhelm and self-imposed limitations. Her signature Conscious Reality Method™ combined with the research-backed, evidence-based work by Positive Intelligence® on self-sabotage, helps clients uncover the hidden barriers holding them back.

Her work extends beyond traditional business strategy—helping clients recognize and overcome structural gaps, organizational chaos, and limiting beliefs that prevent growth. Driskill’s programs emphasize that a sense of empowerment and freedom can be experienced while working toward goals, not only once they are achieved.

Driskill’s suite of programs is designed to support entrepreneurs at every stage of their journey.

Individual Programs:

- PQ® Self Command Performance Coaching – Harness the power of mental fitness to combat self-sabotage.

- 90-Day Power Play – Gain clarity and momentum in business with a focused 90-day strategy.

- Let’s Get Biz-zy – Foundational business coaching for those looking to start or refine their business.

- Build Your Brand™ Branding Archetypes Program – Align business branding with authentic personal identity.

- Money Mindset Breakthrough – Overcome money blocks and develop a wealth-building persona.

Group Programs:

- Success in Mind (Launching 2025) – A community-driven hybrid coaching program focused on authenticity and self-command mastery.

- PQ® Circle – A collective approach to mental fitness and entrepreneurial growth.

Breaking the Cycle of Self-Sabotage

One of the core elements of Driskill’s work is identifying and dismantling self-sabotage patterns that keep entrepreneurs stuck. Inspired by the saboteur archetypes she uses in her work as a Positive Intelligence® Coach, she developed the Gilded Within Saboteur Characters, including M.A.R.T.Y. (Makes Awful Remarks To You—the name of her Judge) and nine others. The characters depict common ways entrepreneurs self-sabotage their lives and work, with a lighthearted approach that’s humorous and highly relatable.

“Most people don’t realize that they’re in their own way, and clients are often hard on themselves when they discover the surprising ways they’ve been self-sabotaging. It already feels serious, and we don’t need a heavy approach. People appreciate understanding how common self-sabotage is and that we just need to develop the neural pathways that allow for shifts in thought, feeling, and action—just like building a muscle with consistent practice.”

Driskill challenges the outdated belief that hard work equals success, stating that many entrepreneurs work tirelessly without feeling fulfilled. “The right work, at the right pace, with the right mindset will always yield better results than hustle culture,” she says.

She encourages clients to redefine success based on joy, authenticity, and alignment, rather than external benchmarks. Her coaching philosophy emphasizes the importance of personal development as a foundation for professional success; emotional management and mental fitness; and a holistic approach to life and work. Entrepreneurs are not their businesses; they must recognize the importance of how they operate as people in order to operate their businesses at their highest potential.

Driskill’s personal journey is a testament to the power of transformation. She has overcome profound personal and professional challenges—including loss, financial hardship, and career shifts—to create a thriving business and help others do the same.

“My circumstances didn’t define my ability or my future. I chose to shift my beliefs about what was possible, and that choice changed everything,” she shares. “That’s what I help my clients do—step into their power and build a business and life they love.”

To connect with Kris Driskill, visit www.krisdriskill.com and linkedin.com/in/kristinadriskill.

About Gilded Within LLC

Gilded Within LLC is a boutique coaching and business consulting company dedicated to empowering creative entrepreneurs and service providers to achieve sustainable success. Founded and led by transformational coach and certified business consultant Kris Driskill, the company provides mindset coaching, business strategy, and self-command practices to help clients eliminate self-sabotage, structural gaps, and organizational chaos. Driskill’s approach yields results including increased performance, improved relationships, and a lighter, freer, more fulfilling life.

