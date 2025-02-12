Rwandan Economic Impact & Empowerment Tour Announced for October 2025

Victoria Trabosh, internationally renowned speaker, bestselling author and certified executive coach; Photo Courtesy of Victoria Trabosh / Photography by Taylor Balfour of Manic Media

Internationally renowned speaker and bestselling author Victoria Trabosh is set to guide her signature tour, “Rwanda 2025: Engage – Experience – Embrace.”

I'm dedicated to creating spaces where people can transform in ways they never thought possible.” — Victoria Trabosh

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, February 12, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In October 2025, internationally renowned speaker, bestselling author, and certified executive coach Victoria Trabosh will guide her signature tour, “Rwanda 2025: Engage – Experience – Embrace.” The unparalleled opportunity allows participants to discover the power of transforming adversity into resilience by engaging with Rwanda’s past, present and future while contributing to established programs driving economic growth for Rwandans.

Trabosh says, “These retreats are deeply personal to me. I have dedicated my life to guiding others through adversity because I’ve lived it myself. From my work as a coach and philanthropist to my battles with cancer, I’ve seen how stepping back to reflect and intentionally choosing growth can change lives. I'm dedicated to creating spaces where people can transform in ways they never thought possible.”

With over four decades of experience as a global thought leader, Victoria has helped thousands of individuals, from senior executives to entrepreneurs, overcome challenges and thrive. By extending a helping hand in Rwanda, East Africa, participants will support Rwandan communities and acquire valuable insights into transforming adversity into resilience and a renewed sense of purpose.

As the president of Victoria Trabosh Executive Coach LLC, she combines her extensive international business, diplomatic and philanthropic expertise with a profound personal commitment to correct injustice on a global scale.

Rwanda, East Africa (October 2025): In this one-of-a-kind exclusive 10-day immersive experience, participants will embark with Trabosh on a journey of radical self-renewal and learn about the strength and resilience of the Rwandan people and their triumph over unimaginable adversity.

Participants in “Rwanda 2025: Engage – Experience – Embrace” will:

· Receive exclusive pre-and post-trip seminars led by Victoria Trabosh

· Learn best practices for supporting Rwandan communities

· Acquire principles for impactful cultural exchange

· Engage in programs focused on education, microfinance, and entrepreneurship

· Share discussions and meals with Rwandan program participants

· Meet local artisans

· Visit and honor the past at the genocide memorial

· Celebrate Rwanda’s vibrant culture

· Experience profound personal transformation

Trabosh’s transformational work is exemplified by her leadership of the Itafari Foundation, a nonprofit she co-founded after meeting Rwandan activist Rita Ngarambe. Since 2006, the foundation has raised over $1.5 million, empowering Rwandans through education, entrepreneurship, and community rebuilding.

“Itafari means ‘brick’ in Kinyarwanda,” says Trabosh. “It symbolizes the small but meaningful steps we take to rebuild hope, lives, and dreams. This mission reflects everything I believe in—helping others achieve greatness.”

To learn more or to secure your spot for one of Victoria Trabosh’s transformational retreats, visit https://rwanda2025.com/discover-rwanda-in-2025.

About Victoria Trabosh

Victoria Trabosh is an internationally respected speaker, bestselling author, certified executive coach, and philanthropist with over 40 years of experience helping individuals and organizations excel. She is the creator of the AdFARsity™ program, which guides senior executives and leaders to leverage adversity for growth, resilience, and far-reaching lasting success. Victoria holds a Master’s degree in Anthropology and Archaeology from Harvard University, where she earned Dean’s List recognition for her research, and a Bachelor of Science in Business with a major in Accounting from Indiana University. She is a Certified Executive Coach through the Center for Executive Coaching, a Fellow at the Institute of Coaching (a Harvard Medical School affiliate), an accredited Everything DiSC® Trainer and Five Behaviors facilitator through Wiley and Associates, and a Certified Dream Coach and Group Leader from Dream Coach University. A fixture on the speaking circuit, Victoria has delivered talks at the United Nations, the TEDx stage, and corporate and philanthropic events globally. Her book Dead Rita’s Wisdom and the co-authored bestseller Cancer: From Tears to Triumph reflect her dedication to resilience and empowerment.

Legal Disclaimer:

