Governor Newsom announces judicial appointments 2.14.25

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom today announced his appointment of 14 Superior Court Judges: seven in Los Angeles County; one in Modoc County; two in Riverside County; one in San Diego County; one in San Mateo County; one in Tulare County; and one in Ventura County.



Los Angeles County Superior Court

Phu Nguyen, of Los Angeles County, has been appointed to serve as a Judge in the Los Angeles County Superior Court. Nguyen has served the Los Angeles County Superior Court as Court Counsel since 2017. She has been a Lecturer in Law at UCLA School of Law since 2022. Nguyen served as Senior Counsel at Dykema Gossett from 2014 to 2017, an Associate at Fayer Gipson from 2013 to 2014, and an Associate at Huron Law Group from 2008 to 2012. Nguyen was an Associate at Irell & Manella from 2006 to 2007. She received a Juris Doctor degree from Yale Law School. She fills the vacancy created by the retirement of Judge Louise Suzette Clover. Nguyen is a Democrat.

Sonia Dujan, of Ventura County, has been appointed to serve as a Judge in the Los Angeles County Superior Court. She has served as a Commissioner at the Los Angeles County Superior Court since 2024. Dujan has been a sole practitioner since 2004. She received a Juris Doctor degree from University of San Francisco School of Law. She fills the vacancy created by the retirement of Judge Margaret Oldendorf. Dujan is a Democrat.

Mike Madokoro, of Los Angeles County, has been appointed to serve as a Judge in the Los Angeles County Superior Court. Madokoro has been a Partner at Bowman and Brooke LLP since 1999, served as a Managing Partner or Co-Managing Partner from 2006 to 2024. He previously worked as an Associate at Morgan, Wenzel and McNicholas from 1990 to 1994. Madokoro served as a Law Clerk and Associate at Adams and Kirkpatrick from 1989 to 1990. Madokoro received a Juris Doctor degree from McGeorge School of Law. He fills the vacancy created by the retirement of Judge Gergory Keosian. Madokoro is a Republican.

James Montgomery Jr., of Los Angeles County, has been appointed to serve as a Judge in the Los Angeles County Superior Court. Montgomery has served as a Commissioner at Los Angeles County Superior Court since 2023. He was a Partner at Gibbs Giden Locher Turner Senet & Wittbrodt LLP from 1999 to 2023. He served as an attorney at Daniels, Fine, Israel, Schonbuch & Lebovits, LLP from 1982 to 1999. Montgomery received a Juris Doctor degree from UCLA School of Law. He fills the vacancy created by the retirement of Judge Yvette Palazuelos. Montgomery is a Democrat.

Jacob Yim, of Los Angeles County, has been appointed to serve as a Judge in the Los Angeles County Superior Court. Yim has served as the Deputy-in-Charge of the Real Estate Fraud Section in the White Collar Crime Division of the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office since 2022. Yim has served as a deputy in several roles and units of the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office from 2000 to 2008 and 2009 to 2022. He was a Special Assistant United States Attorney at the United States Attorney’s Office – Domestic Security and Immigration Crimes Section from 2008 to 2009. Yim received a Juris Doctor degree from Southwestern University School of Law. He fills the vacancy created by the retirement of Judge Carol Elswick. Yim is a Democrat.

Helen Yang, of Los Angeles County, has been appointed to serve as a Judge in the Los Angeles County Superior Court. Yang was a Partner at Squire Patton Boggs since 2016 and an Associate at Squire Patton Boggs from 2005 to 2008 and 2009 to 2016. She was Deputy in the Riverside County Counsel’s Office from 2008 to 2009. Yang received a Juris Doctor degree from Cornell Law School. She fills the vacancy created by the retirement of Judge Michael Linfield. Yang is registered as no party preference.

Louis Parise, of Los Angeles County, has been appointed to serve as a Judge in the Los Angeles County Superior Court. Parise has served various roles as a Deputy District Attorney at the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office since 1998. He was an Associate Attorney at Ferrari, Olsen, Ottoboni, and Bebb from 1997 to 1998. Parise received a Juris Doctor degree from Santa Clara School of Law. He fills the vacancy created by the retirement of Judge Martin L. Herscovitz. Parise is registered as no party preference.

Modoc County Superior Court

Randall Harr, of Shasta County, has been appointed to serve as a Judge in the Modoc County Superior Court. Harr was a Partner at Maire & Deedon since 2022. He worked at the Law Office of Randall Harr from 2011 to 2022. Harr served as a Partner at Gifford & Harr from 2009 to 2011. He was a Partner at Harr Arthofer & Ayres from 2001 to 2009. Harr worked at Borton Petrini & Conron as a Partner from 1985 to 2000 and an Associate Attorney from 1982 to 1985. Harr received a Juris Doctor degree from McGeorge School of Law. He fills the vacancy created by the retirement of Judge Francis W. Barclay. Harr is registered as no party preference.

Riverside County Superior Court

Mickie Reed, of Riverside County, has been appointed to serve as a Judge in the Riverside County Superior Court. Reed has served as a Commissioner in the Riverside County Superior Court since 2014. She previously worked as a Professor of Professional Responsibility at the California Desert Trial Academy from 2014 to 2018. Reed was a sole practitioner from 1996 to 2014. She worked as a Planning Commissioner at the City of Indio from 2004 to 2010. Reed received a Juris Doctor degree from Western State University School of Law. She fills the position created by the retirement of Judge Gregory Olson. Reed is a Democrat.

Michael Martin, of Riverside County, has been appointed to serve as a Judge in the Riverside County Superior Court. Martin previously served as Lead Appellate Court Attorney at the Second District Court of Appeal, Division 6 since 2017. Martin worked as an Adjunct Professor at The Santa Barbara and Ventura Colleges of Law from 2017 to 2022. He was an Adjunct Professor at the University of California College of Law, San Francisco in 2021. Martin was a Legal Research Assistant at the San Francisco County Superior Court from 2014 to 2017. He served as a Contract Attorney at Valdez Todd & Doyle LLP in 2014. Martin was a Contract Attorney at Harowitz & Tigerman LLP in 2014. He served as a Contract Attorney at Podo Legal in 2013. Martin worked as a Contract Attorney at the Law Office of E. Craig Moody in 2013. He was a Bridge Fellow at Legal Services of Northern California in 2012. Martin received a Juris Doctor degree from University of California College of Law, San Francisco. He fills the vacancy created by the retirement of Judge Irma Asberry. Martin is a Democrat.

San Diego County Superior Court

Chandra Reid, of San Diego County, has been appointed to serve as a Judge in the San Diego County Superior Court. Reid has served as a Commissioner at the San Diego County Superior Court since 2021. She served as a Deputy District Attorney in several roles at the San Diego County District Attorney’s Office from 2005 to 2021. She served as a Deputy City Attorney at the San Diego City Attorney’s Office from 2001 to 2004. Reid received a Juris Doctor degree from Catholic University Law School. She fills the vacancy created by the retirement of Judge Kenneth Medel. Reid is a Democrat.

San Mateo County Superior Court

Mark McCannon, of San Francisco County, has been appointed to serve as a Judge in the San Mateo County Superior Court. McCannon has served at Alameda County Superior Court as a Superior Court Judge since 2013. He worked as a Deputy District Attorney at the Alameda County District Attorney’s Office from 1997 to 2013. McCannon received a Juris Doctor degree from the University of Pacific, McGeorge School of Law. He fills the vacancy created by the retirement of Judge Marie S. Weiner. McCannon is a Democrat.



Tulare County Superior Court

Jason Taylor, of Kings County, has been appointed to serve as a Judge in the Tulare County Superior Court. Taylor has worked as a sole practitioner since 2014. He worked at the Tulare County Public Defender Conflict Panel as a Contract Attorney from 2018 to 2025. Taylor served at the Kings County Public Defender’s Office as a Contract Attorney from 2019 to 2022. He worked at the Tulare County Public Defender’s Office as a Deputy Public Defender in 2014. Taylor received a Juris Doctorate degree from the San Joaquin College of Law. He fills the vacancy created by the retirement of Judge Walter L. Gorlick. Taylor is registered as no party preference.



Ventura County Superior Court

Amy Van Sickle, of Ventura, has been appointed to serve as a Judge in the Ventura County Superior Court. Van Sickle has served as a Commissioner at the Ventura County Superior Court since 2023. She worked at the Law Office of Amy Van Sickle as an Attorney from 2012 to 2023. Van Sickle worked as an Attorney at Van Sickle & Rowley, LLP from 2003 to 2012. Van Sickle received a Juris Doctorate degree from the Ventura College of Law. She fills the vacancy created by the retirement of Judge Patricia M. Murphy. Van Sickle is a Republican.

The compensation for each of these positions is $244,727.