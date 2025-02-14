Lawrence Recognized as a Bicycle Friendly Community—Renewing Bronze-Level Designation

The City of Lawrence is proud to announce that we have once again been recognized as a Bronze-Level Bicycle Friendly Community by the League of American Bicyclists! This designation reflects Lawrence’s ongoing commitment to making biking safer, more accessible, and a key part of our city’s transportation network.

With more than 460 Bicycle Friendly Communities across the country, Lawrence remains among the cities leading the way in creating infrastructure and policies that support cyclists of all kinds. From investments in bike lanes and shared-use paths to programs that promote bike safety and sustainability, our work in prioritizing active transportation continues to make Lawrence a more connected, accessible, and environmentally friendly city.

A Commitment to Connectivity and Sustainability

The Bicycle Friendly Community designation recognizes cities that actively promote bicycling through infrastructure, education, and policies that enhance safety and accessibility. In Lawrence, this means:

🚲 Expanding our network of bike lanes and shared-use paths to make riding safer and more convenient.

🚲 Partnering with local advocacy groups and city departments to promote bike safety and awareness.

🚲 Encouraging bicycling as a sustainable mode of transportation that reduces traffic congestion and emissions.

🚲 Integrating biking into our long-term transportation and sustainability plans.

“City staff and the Lawrence community have worked diligently over the last 20 plus years to create the cycling culture and network that we have today,” says Dave Cronin, City Engineer. “We appreciate this recognition from the League that celebrates the progress that has been made and highlights where improvements can be made in the future.”

Looking to the Future

While we celebrate this achievement, Lawrence is committed to further improving our bicycling infrastructure and making strides toward an even higher designation in the future. In 2025, the City will be updating the Lawrence Bikes Plan. This plan guides Lawrence’s policies and investments related to cycling. Regular updates make sure the plan reflects community priorities and expectations. By combining best practices, like those suggested in the League’s feedback, with robust community engagement, the City aims to support cyclists of all ages and abilities.

The City of Lawrence thanks the League of American Bicyclists for this recognition and encourages residents to explore our growing network of bike-friendly routes. For more information on biking in Lawrence, visit lawrenceks.org/mpo/bicycle_planning.

About the Bicycle Friendly Community Program

The Bicycle Friendly Community program, administered by the League of American Bicyclists, recognizes cities across the U.S. that actively support bicycling through policies, programs, and infrastructure investments. Cities must reapply every four years to maintain or improve their status, with a focus on continual improvement in bicycle accessibility and safety. Do you have a business that supports biking? Consider applying for the Bicycle Friendly Business designation! This not only signals to your patrons and employees that you care about healthy, sustainable transportation, but also helps support the City’s efforts to reach silver and beyond!

