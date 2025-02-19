Ionic Partners Acquires CXT Software to Strengthen Leadership in Logistics Technology Solutions

Accelerating CXT Software’s Growth with Innovation, Expanded Resources & Market Reach

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, February 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ionic Partners, a leading enterprise software investment firm specializing in acquiring and investing in B2B software businesses, announced today its acquisition of CXT Software, a premier provider of logistics and courier software solutions. This strategic acquisition underscores Ionic Partners’ commitment to delivering cutting-edge technology and operational excellence across mission critical, high-growth industries.CXT Software, headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, has been a trusted partner for logistics and courier businesses for over 25 years. Its comprehensive platform is recognized for streamlining operations, optimizing delivery logistics, and enhancing customer experiences. By joining Ionic Partners' portfolio, CXT Software will gain resources and expertise to further enhance its product offerings and expand its market reach.Driving Innovation in Logistics Technology“Our investment in CXT Software is a testament to our mission of identifying, partnering with, and elevating companies with robust growth potential," said Donald Park, Co-Founder at Ionic Partners. "The CXT team has leveraged their unparalleled industry expertise to create the most holistic and dependable solution for their logistics customers. CXT’s platform and growth mentality align perfectly with our vision of transforming the future of enterprise software via operational excellence and systematic growth investments. Together, we look forward to unlocking even greater value for CXT Software’s customers and partners."This partnership will allow CXT Software to leverage Ionic Partners’ operational resources and technology capabilities to accelerate product innovation, enhance customer service, and scale its operations to new heights. The collaboration also signals a commitment to advancing technology solutions for the courier and logistics industry during a time of increasing demand for efficiency and scalability.What This Means for Customers and PartnersFor existing customers and partners, the acquisition will result in:• Enhanced Features and Support: Accelerated development of new tools and features tailored to the logistics sector’s evolving needs.• Stronger Operational Resources: Access to the extensive experience and resources of Ionic Partners to bolster customer service and satisfaction.• Growth Opportunities: Expanded reach into new markets and industries, ensuring scalable solutions for businesses of all sizes."Ionic Partners' focus on growth and innovation is a perfect match for CXT Software's vision," said Shaun Richardson, CEO of CXT Software. "This partnership creates a powerful synergy, enabling us to better serve our clients and strengthen our leadership position in logistics technology."About Ionic PartnersIonic Partners is a global enterprise software investment firm led by seasoned operators, dedicated to acquiring and scaling enterprise software companies. Through hands-on partnership, strategic investment, and world-class operational best practices, Ionic Partners unlocks new opportunities and drives accelerated growth.About CXT SoftwareCXT Software is the industry-leading shipment management platform for logistics needs throughout North America. The company provides courier, last-mile, LTL, distribution, and customized logistics businesses with the technology and support service necessary to compete and grow in the ever-evolving delivery industry. CXT Software is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, and has been a trusted logistics partner to thousands of businesses for 25 years.

