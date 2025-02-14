Submit Release
DMV News You Can Use for February 2025

-Due to system maintenance, some DMV online services may be temporarily unavailable between 8 pm on Sunday, February 16 and 6 am on Monday, February 17. We apologize for any inconvenience.

 

-In recognition of Presidents Day, all DC DMV locations will be closed on Saturday, February 15 and Monday, February 17. Regular business hours will resume on Tuesday, February 18. Many of DC DMV's services will be available online or via the agency's free mobile app.

 

-DC DMV will no longer prevent DC residents from applying for a new or renewed driver license because of failing to meet the requirements of the Clean Hands Law.

