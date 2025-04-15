DMV News You Can Use for April 2025

A Message from DC DMV Director Gabriel Robinson

It's a wonderful time of year to be out and about in the District! As we gear up for spring and summer seasons of travel, we want to remind everyone to make sure you are Real ID compliant.

The Federal Real ID deadline is coming up on May 7, 2025. Take a look at your current ID and check for the star at the top right-hand corner. No star present? Please visit us today!

Whether you're updating to the Real ID or looking to register your vehicle this Spring, plan ahead for your DMV visit and review our document verification guide prior to coming to a service center. The document verification guide will help you determine which documents you need to complete your transaction in one visit.

April is National Distracted Driving Awareness Month. As more pedestrians are out and about in DC this time of year, it is essential to practice distraction-free driving. Keep reading for helpful tips to navigate busier roads and pedestrian-heavy areas.

April is also National Donate Life Month! In this month's newsletter and across our service centers, we are encouraging residents to register to become an organ donor and give the gift of life. It's easy and you can even update your donor status while submitting paperwork for your Real ID or instantly on our mobile app.

As always, your feedback is important to us. Please write us a letter or join me for the DC DMV Live Chat, scheduled for Thursday, May 1 at 12 pm. For a full hour, our team will respond in real-time to any of your DMV related questions.

Thank you for reading this edition of our newsletter. Stay safe, DC!

DMV News You Can Use - April 2025