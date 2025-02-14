Two Weeks Left for Crow Tribe Members to Apply for Disaster Assistance: Applicants Should Keep In Touch With FEMA

Crow Agency, Mont. – Crow Tribe members who had damage caused by the August 6, 2024 severe storm and straight-line winds have until February 28, 2025 to apply for disaster assistance. They can apply at the Disaster Recovery Center located at the Black Lodge Community Center, I-90 at the Dunmore exit, #503. More than 650 applications have already been submitted. FEMA is asking applicants to stay in touch as there are several steps in the assistance process.

Damage Inspections

After applying for assistance, a FEMA inspector and a Crow Tribal Guide will call to schedule a time to come to your home. The number may show as “Unknown” or be an out of state area code. Please answer the call and schedule your visit as soon as possible.

FEMA letters and next steps

After the damage inspection, applicants receive one or more letters on the status of their application. The letter(s) may say ineligible, not approved, or even denied. Don’t be discouraged, FEMA may just need more information. Read each letter to find out what is needed to continue moving the application forward. It may be missing information or a document that is needed. Come to the Disaster Recovery Center for help with next steps.

It is helpful to have the nine-digit application number you were given when you applied. This number is included in all correspondence FEMA sends to you — it is very important to use this number.

Stay in touch through the Disaster Recovery Center

The deadline to apply for federal disaster assistance is February 28, 2025, but FEMA will still be here to help. Please visit the Disaster Recovery Center at the Black Lodge Community Center. Bring your letter and any additional requested information with you if possible.

Black Lodge Community Center

6772 Crow River Road, Hardin, MT 59034 (I-90 at the Dunmore exit, #503)

Hours of operation: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Mon.– Sat. (Closed Sundays and holidays)

If you have questions or need to check on possible weather delays or closures, call 406-679-0022.