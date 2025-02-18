Gidel & Kocal Partners with SocialSellinator for Enhanced SEO Strategy

Leading social media agency SocialSellinator announces it has signed Gidel & Kocal as a new client, managing the company's SEO efforts.

SAN JOSE, CA, UNITED STATES, February 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Gidel & Kocal, a premier Bay Area commercial construction firm specializing in pre-construction and general construction services, has partnered with SocialSellinator to enhance its online visibility and attract more qualified leads. With decades of experience in the construction industry, Gidel & Kocal is committed to delivering high-quality projects across life sciences, medical facilities, financial institutions, auto dealerships, retail spaces, and commercial properties.SocialSellinator's co-founder, Katja Breitwieser, emphasized the importance of a data-driven approach to SEO in a competitive market. "We're excited to collaborate with Gidel & Kocal, a company that has built a strong reputation in the Bay Area construction industry. Our expertise in search engine optimization will help them increase their digital footprint, drive targeted traffic, and generate high-quality leads that convert into long-term partnerships."The collaboration between SocialSellinator and Gidel & Kocal underscores the growing significance of digital marketing in industries that traditionally rely on referrals and word-of-mouth. Through strategic SEO implementation, content marketing, and optimized search visibility, the partnership aims to position Gidel & Kocal as the top choice for commercial construction projects in the region.SocialSellinator’s Digital Marketing Services Include:• Social Media Management• Search Engine Optimization (SEO)• Content Creation• PPC• LinkedIn Lead GenerationSince 2017, SocialSellinator has worked with recognized B2B and B2C brands across various industries, including HR, IT/High-Tech, Financial Services, and Food/CPG. The agency’s expertise in performance-driven digital marketing helps businesses increase brand awareness, improve lead generation, and drive measurable results. SocialSellinator's Awards and Recognitions Include:• Best Digital Marketing Agencies in San Jose• Top Social Media Marketing Companies in San Jose• Top 50 Social Media Marketing Agencies• Top Digital Marketing AgenciesFor more info, read our blog or follow SocialSellinator on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook.About SocialSellinatorSocialSellinator is a full-service digital marketing agency specializing in SEO, content marketing, paid social media campaigns (PPC), and social media management. The agency’s data-driven approach helps B2B and B2C businesses grow through increased brand visibility, targeted engagement, and lead generation. Visit www.socialsellinator.com for more.

