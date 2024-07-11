Plum Orchard Apartments Clinches 2024 Best of San Jose Award for Second Time
Local Gem Recognized Again for Excellence in Commercial Residential ManagementSAN JOSE, CA, UNITED STATES, July 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Plum Orchard Apartments, a standout residential community in Silicon Valley, has secured its second “Best of San Jose Award,” winning the 2024 honor in Commercial Residential Management Excellence.
This repeat win, following their 2021 victory, cements Plum Orchard's status as a local leader in residential property management.
Established in 1976, Plum Orchard offers 140 modern apartments in one- and two-bedroom layouts.
The community stands out with:
• Thoughtfully designed living spaces
• Amenities including gas stoves and dishwashers
• Select units featuring private patios or balconies
• Lush grounds with fruit trees, pool, and gym facilities
• Prime location near Willow Glen, Campbell, and Downtown San Jose
"Winning this award twice in three years speaks volumes about our team's consistent dedication," said Susan Thomas, property manager at Plum Orchard Apartments. "We're committed to not just maintaining but elevating the living experience for our residents and the broader San Jose community."
The San Jose Award Program selects winners based on rigorous criteria, emphasizing quality and community impact. Plum Orchard's recognition highlights its role in enhancing San Jose's appeal as a place to live and work.
Thomas added, "This award motivates us to keep innovating. We're exploring new sustainability initiatives and community programs for 2025 to enrich our residents' lives further and contribute to San Jose's vibrancy."
About Plum Orchard Apartments
Plum Orchard Apartments is a welcoming and history-rich apartment community in the heart of San Jose. Established in 1976, its modern apartments and lush landscaping are green oasis in Silicon Valley that offer residents affordable and welcoming living opportunities.
Susan Thomas
Plum Orchard Apartments
+1 408-298-2386
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Instagram
Plum Orchard Apartments - Our community