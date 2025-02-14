Rootstack and Acquia host event for digital innovation leaders in Panama

An opportunity to learn about Acquia solutions

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, February 14, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rootstack, in collaboration with Acquia, has organized an exclusive event aimed at digital innovation leaders who want to expand their knowledge and adopt emerging technologies to enhance the digital experience of their companies. The event will take place on February 20, from 3:00 PM to 6:30 PM, at the W Panama Hotel (Calle 50, Panama).

Transforming Digital Content Management and Digital Experience with Acquia DXP

In a world where digital transformation is key to business success, efficient content management and digital experience have become strategic priorities. During the event, attendees will be able to learn how Acquia DXP, the digital experience platform based on Drupal, allows them to optimize content management and improve customer interaction from a unified and integrated platform.

Drupal + AI: Revolutionizing the Creation of Intelligent Experiences

Artificial intelligence is revolutionizing the way companies create and deliver digital content. This event will explore how the combination of **Drupal and AI** facilitates the personalization and automation of digital experiences, allowing organizations to better adapt to the needs of their audiences and differentiate themselves in the market.

Benefits of attending the event

Attendees will have the opportunity to gain key insights and connect with industry experts. Key benefits include:

- Transform content management: Learn how Acquia DXP can help you streamline content management and improve your customers' experience, all from one integrated platform.

- Connect with industry leaders: Interact with experts and professionals who are implementing innovative digital solutions in their companies.

- Apply AI to your digital projects: Discover how to integrate artificial intelligence into Drupal to create more personalized and effective experiences.

-Differentiate yourself in the market: Gain a competitive advantage by adopting emerging technologies that allow you to offer unique experiences and stand out from your competition.

Speakers at the event

To provide a comprehensive overview of these technologies and their applications, the event will feature the participation of leading experts:

- Diego Tejera – CTO at Rootstack

- Juan Carielo – Solutions Engineer at Acquia

- Andrés Aldana – Commercial Director at Acquia

This event is a unique opportunity for entrepreneurs, technology directors and professionals in the digital field to update themselves and prepare for the future of the digital experience.

