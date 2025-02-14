Rootstack participated in DeveloperWeek 2025 with AI innovation for development teams

Rootstack at Developerweek 2025 Networking with leading figures in the technology industry

DeveloperWeek 2025 attracted renowned companies such as Google, Microsoft, Red Hat, IBM, and many more.

AI is not coming to replace developers, but to empower them, allowing them to focus on strategic tasks while AI takes care of repetitive processes and complex data analysis” — Rootstack's CTO Diego Tejera

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, February 14, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rootstack actively participated in DeveloperWeek 2025, the world's largest event for developers and engineers. The conference, which took place from December 11 to 13 at the Santa Clara Convention Center, brought together technology leaders, startups, and developers from around the world to discuss the latest trends in technology and innovation.

The event featured the participation of:

* 100+ sponsors & partners

* 250+ expert speakers

* 2000+ participating companies

* 115+ countries represented

* A notable participation with AI as the protagonist

The Rootstack team in the United States was present with a stand where it exhibited its innovative solutions and approaches to software development.

One of the most anticipated moments of its participation was the talk given by Diego Tejera, CTO of Rootstack, who addressed the topic "Using AI to solve problems in development teams."

During his presentation, Tejera explored how artificial intelligence is transforming workflows in software development, optimizing team efficiency and enabling faster and more effective problem solving.

"Artificial intelligence is not coming to replace developers, but to empower them, allowing them to focus on strategic tasks while AI takes care of repetitive processes and complex data analysis," said Rootstack's CTO.

* Participation in roundtables and educational sessions

In addition to its presence at the exhibition and the talk at its stand, Rootstack also actively participated in various DeveloperWeek sessions. The company took part in roundtables, educational talks and networking events designed specifically for engineering managers, technology executives and leading developers.

These sessions gave Rootstack the opportunity to exchange knowledge with other industry experts, share its experience in software development and discuss the impact of artificial intelligence on the evolution of the sector.

* A key event for growth and innovation

DeveloperWeek 2025 attracted renowned companies such as Google, Microsoft, Red Hat, IBM, and many more, consolidating itself as an essential space for the discovery of new technologies and the creation of strategic connections.

"Events like DeveloperWeek allow us not only to learn about the latest technological trends, but also to connect with industry colleagues, explore new collaboration opportunities, and continue to advance our mission of offering cutting-edge technological solutions," said Tejera at the close of the event.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.