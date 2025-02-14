Promotional Session on the Master Plan on Building China into a Leading Country in Education (2024-2035) held in Macao

MACAU, February 14 - Earlier this year, the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and the State Council jointly issued the Master Plan on Building China into a Leading Country in Education (2024-2035), which sets out a comprehensive and systematic roadmap for accelerating efforts to achieve the goal of building the nation into a leading country in education by 2035. At the invitation of the Government of the Macao Special Administrative Region (MSAR), a delegation from the Hong Kong and Macao Work Office of the CPC Central Committee and the Hong Kong and Macao Affairs Office (HKMAO) of the State Council, and the Ministry of Education (MOE), organised a visit to Macao and held a promotional session on the Master Plan on Building China into a Leading Country in Education (2024-2035) at the Complex of Commerce and Trade Co-operation Platform for China and Portuguese-speaking Countries on 14 February, with Vice Minister of Education Wu Yan delivering a keynote speech to give representatives of various sectors in Macao a deeper understanding of the master plan.

The event was attended by around 400 participants, including, among others, Kou Hoi In, President of the Legislative Assembly of the MSAR and member of the Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress (NPC); O Lam, Secretary for Social Affairs and Culture; Chen Wei, Deputy Director of the Fourth Bureau of the Hong Kong and Macao Work Office of the CPC Central Committee and the HKMAO of the State Council; Yang Dan, Director of the Department of International Cooperation and Exchanges (Office of Hong Kong, Macao and Taiwan Affairs) of the MOE; Zhou Tianhua, Director of the Department of Higher Education of the MOE; Li Xuefei, Director of the Department of Education and Youth Affairs of the Liaison Office of the Central People’s Government in the MSAR; Kong Chi Meng, Director of the Education and Youth Development Bureau (DSEDJ); Bishop Stephen Lee Bun-sang of the Diocese of Macao; MSAR deputies to the NPC; MSAR members of the National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference; all leaders and chiefs of the DSEDJ; chairs of governing bodies of higher education institutions in Macao; members of the Education Committee and the Youth Affairs Committee; representatives from educational associations; and leaders and teaching staff of higher and non-higher education institutions in Macao.

During the promotional session, Vice Minister of Education Wu Yan presented the key learnings from the spirit of President Xi Jinping’s important speech at the National Education Conference and the Master Plan on Building China into a Leading Country in Education (2024-2035), with an analysis of the accelerated evolution of current global transformation on a scale unseen in a century and the profound changes in the internal and external education landscapes, in order to provide a comprehensive explication and a systematic interpretation that focused on three aspects: the strength, the goal and the task of building a leading country in education. Wu pointed out that Macao ought to dovetail its efforts closely with national development strategies and speed up its integration into the overall national development, especially by fully leveraging the unique advantages of the Guangdong–Macao In-Depth Cooperation Zone in Hengqin, and deeply integrating itself into the development of an international innovation and technology hub in the Guangdong–Hong Kong–Macao Greater Bay Area, the building of comprehensive national science centres and the establishment of a high-calibre talent hub. He reminded the audience to carry forward the core values of the Chinese nation and to boost inclusiveness and harmony, and noted that it was essential that they live by the core values of loving the country and Macao, enhance exchanges and integration of diverse cultures, and muster all positive forces, in order to jointly contribute their ‘Macao strength’ to the building of a leading country in education..

In her speech, Secretary O Lam said that education was the cornerstone for building a great country and rejuvenating the nation. The Master Plan on Building China into a Leading Country in Education (2024-2035) is a comprehensive and long-term plan for educational undertakings that have great and far-reaching significance. The MSAR government is fully implementing the spirit of President Xi Jinping’s important speeches delivered during his inspection tour in Macao, making ‘Letting Macao Thrive through Education’ its long-term strategy. In line with the Master Plan on Building China into a Leading Country in Education (2024-2035), it will build an equitable quality education system on various fronts, and will coordinate and promote the integrated development of education, technology and talent through mid-term assessments of higher and non-higher education planning, as well as continuous participation in international assessments, with a view to continuously enhancing the international influence and attractiveness of Macao’s education. It is expected that Macao, through practical efforts to drive the vigorous development of education, will actively integrate itself into the overall national development, perform its role well and contribute more strength to the building of a leading country in education.

The promotional session and the exchange session were moderated by DSEDJ Director Kong Chi Meng, who invited the participants to speak and share their thoughts. Professor Song Yonghua, Rector of the University of Macau, shared the experiences and achievements of Macao’s higher education institutions in promoting innovation in education, technology integration and international co-operation, and hoped that local universities would continue capitalising on their strengths to serve the country’s needs, and would actively propel Macao’s development into an international top-tier talent hub. Professor Zhu Yizhun of the State Key Laboratory of Quality Research in Chinese Medicines and the School of Pharmacy of the Macau University of Science and Technology, said that Macao, with the support of its motherland, has been actively stepping up efforts to encourage collaboration among the industry, academia and research sectors as well as scientific and technological achievements, among others, and wished that local higher education institutions would continue to be supported in advancing innovation in science and technology and transforming research and development (R&D) outcomes, with the goal of pushing forward innovation development in universities and enhancing the overall R&D strength of Macao. Chan Hong, President of the Chinese Educators’ Association of Macau, opined that the education sector should continue to nurture more patriotic young students with a love for their country and Macao, and support teachers in improving their professional competence, so as to fulfil Macao’s role in and commitment to the strategy of building China into a leading country in education, science, technology and talent.