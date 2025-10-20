“Collect Certificate, Renew ID Card” Electronic Service Launched by Public Security Police Force and Identification Services Bureau

MACAU, October 20 - To implement the Macao SAR Government’s vision of streamlining administration to provide convenience and to continuously enhance government service efficiency, the Public Security Police Force and the Identification Services Bureau collaborate and interchange data to launch the electronic services of Residence Authorization Certificate collection and Macao Non-permanent Resident Identity Card renewal application simultaneously on 20 October 2025. Eligible Macao residents may first collect the Residence Authorization Certificate at Macao One Account and then apply for renewal of the identity card at the self-service kiosks of the Identification Services Bureau. Residents aged 18 or above may even apply for renewal of the identity card at Macao One Account directly to enjoy the “Collect Certificate, Renew ID Card” e-service. This e-service, introduced through inter-departmental coordination, allows residents to go through the above formalities with no time and geographical constraints, hence effectively enhancing service efficiency and convenience.

Collecting Residence Authorization Certificate and Receiving e-Notifications via Macao One Account

Macao residents who apply for Residence Authorization renewal through the Public Security Police Force and Macao residents who apply for and are granted Temporary Residency renewal through the Commerce and Investment Promotion Institute may choose to collect the Residence Authorization Certificate and receive the relevant e-notification via Macao One Account during the period of application for renewal and during the period of application for Residence Authorization Certificate to the Public Security Police Force respectively. After the above applications are approved, they may collect the relevant Certificate and receive the relevant notification via Macao One Account. The content of the e-notification regarding renewal applications handled by the Public Security Police Force includes information about the approval of the application for Residence Authorization renewal.

Applying for Renewal of Non-permanent Resident Identity Card via Self-service Kiosks of Identification Services Bureau

Macao residents aged 5 or above on the latest issuance date of the Macao SAR Non-permanent Resident Identity Card may conduct self-service renewal of their identity card at any Government 24-hour Self-service Centre within the validity period of the Residence Authorization Certificate collected via Macao One Account. It is worth noting that applicants under the age of 18 should be accompanied by a parent or guardian. When renewing their identity card, applicants may choose to use the photo taken on site or submit the “Photo for identification documents” in “My photos” of Macao One Account as their identity card photo and operate according to the system instructions to complete the application procedure.

In addition, regardless of whether the application is made at the self-service kiosk at Macao or Hengqin, residents can choose to make self-service collection of the identity card at any service centre in Macao or Hengqin. The goal of “cross-border application and collection of identity card” is therefore achieved.

Applying for Renewal of Non-permanent Resident Identity Card via Macao One Account

Macao residents aged 18 or above on the latest issuance date of the Macao SAR Non-permanent Resident Identity Card may use the “Resident Identity Card Renewal” service at Macao One Account within the validity period of the Residence Authorization Certificate collected via Macao One Account. When renewing their identity card, applicants should use the “Photo for identification documents” in “My photos” of Macao One Account as their identity card photo and operate according to the system instructions to complete the application procedure. The remaining formalities (including on-site photo taking, fingerprint impression taking, height measuring) can be completed when the applicants collect the identity card in person at the Identification Services Bureau during office hours.

This complementary cooperation between the Public Security Police Force and the Identification Services Bureau in collaboratively launching e-services and enhancing government service efficiency streamlines administration to provide convenience. In the future, the Force and the Bureau will continue to work closely to leverage synergy, continuously optimize service procedures and actively extend facilitating e-services.

For detailed information about the collection of Residence Authorization Certificate, citizens may visit the website of the Public Security Police Force (www.fsm.gov.mo/psp), call the service hotline at 28725488 or send email to sminfo@fsm.gov.mo. As for information about the renewal of identity card, please visit the website of the Identification Services Bureau (www.dsi.gov.mo), call the hotlines at 28370777 or 28370888 or send email to info@dsi.gov.mo.