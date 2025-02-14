Secretary Clifton Announces Appointment of Brosch as Deputy Secretary

FFA responsible for spearheading interest in ag leadership

DOVER, Del. (February 14, 2025) – Delaware Secretary of Agriculture Don Clifton announced the appointment of Chris Brosch as deputy secretary of agriculture.

Brosch has been the Administrator of Delaware’s Nutrient Management Program since 2015. Under his leadership, he has utilized science to educate stakeholders on the importance of investing in cover crops, utilizing manure relocation, and nutrient management planning to help farmers be the best stewards of the land and ensure the protection of our waterways.

Deputy Secretary Brosch was excited to cheer on his niece Arya Kennedy, a member of the A.G. Waters Middle School FFA Chapter, as she participated in the Junior Extemporaneous Speaking Event at the Delaware FFA Association’s Leadership Development Event preliminaries on February 13, 2025.

“Chris Brosch has proven himself to be a leader through his work with the Nutrient Management Program. This program is essential to helping farmers pursue sustainable agricultural practices, and Chris is well-recognized for helping farmers in that regard,” said Secretary of Agriculture Don Clifton. “I expect that his leadership will now help to sustain the Delaware Department of Agriculture as we work towards greater resiliency of our producers and protection of our consumers.”

As National FFA Week begins on Saturday, February 15, Brosch is quick to credit his involvement in the Damascus FFA Chapter in Maryland with starting him on the path to his future career.

“FFA was not only my introduction to agriculture from a career perspective but also a fun and encouraging space for leadership development at a formative age. To say that my Teacher Advisor and the passion of the members were responsible for my entire career pursuit sounds like a trope, but it is a stone-cold fact,” said Deputy Secretary Brosch. “I reflect on the value of that training and healthy competition often. It has inspired me to both help direct LEADelaware and encourage the agricultural community to practice tenets of leadership in support of these inspiring, challenging, and rewarding careers at the core of our Department’s mission.”

In his new role, Brosch will continue to serve as a co-director for LEADelaware, an agriculture leadership program in which fellows visit agricultural-related businesses, attend seminars and expert panels, and participate in team activities and workshops.

Brosch is recognized as an expert in agronomic nutrient and carbon mass balances, soil health and sustainability, and composting. He earned a master’s degree in agriculture from Virginia Tech and his bachelor’s degree in natural resources science from the University of Maryland.