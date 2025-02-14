Daniel R. Hawkins Welcomed as 164th Justice of the Ohio Supreme Court at Investiture

The Supreme Court welcomed Justice Daniel R. Hawkins to the bench during his investiture ceremony.

The Ohio Supreme Court welcomed one of its newest justices to the bench with a formal investiture ceremony for Justice Daniel R. Hawkins.

Justice Hawkins was elected to the Court in November and began his term in December.

He brings with him an exceptional record of public service and judicial leadership,” said Chief Justice Sharon L. Kennedy. “I know I speak for my colleagues when I say that we eagerly anticipate the contributions Justice Hawkins will bring to this bench.”

Prior to joining the Supreme Court, Justice Hawkins served as a domestic relations and juvenile judge on the Franklin County Court of Common Pleas.

A former colleague and mentor of Justice Hawkins shared a glimpse of what to expect.

“One word embodies Dan Hawkins and that word is exceptional,” said Muskingum County Prosecuting Attorney Ron Welch.

The two met when Justice Hawkins interned at the Franklin County Prosecutor’s Office where Welch worked in what is now known as the Special Victims Unit, which specializes in prosecuting crimes against women and children.

“The prosecution success rate in those cases can be discouraging because they are hard cases to convince juries to convict, and then you remember the victims, all of them, win or lose,” said Welch. “They all become a part of you.”

He explained that prosecuting such cases is emotionally, mentally, and psychologically taxing.

“Those are heavy words to hear even for the most seasoned lawyers,” said Welch. “I tell you these things today because 20-plus years ago I said very similar words to a much younger Dan when he expressed an interest in becoming an abuse unit prosecutor.”

Welch said Justice Hawkins was not scared off by those words and instead took the first opportunity he had to try a case involving a serial rapist.

“Dan and I spent a lot of time together preparing that case for trial, and it was during this time I realized Dan was not just going to be fine, but he was going to be much more,” said Welch.

They spent long hours together, meeting with witnesses and preparing exhibits.

“But it wasn’t until we sat down with our victims that I realized Dan was going to be exceptional,” said Welch.

He described Justice Hawkins as having a sense of ease about him with victims and being inherently compassionate. According to Welch, that compassion was genuine, and the victims could sense it.

“During my career I have observed hundreds of attorneys interact with victims,” said Welch. “Many of them do an ok job, some of them do a good job, and too many of them do a terrible job. There are, however, an elite few who do an exceptional job.”

When Welch had the opportunity to return to his hometown as a prosecutor, only one candidate to take over his director role stood out to him – Dan Hawkins.

For 10 years, Justice Hawkins served in that position.

Justice Hawkins would then go on to the bench, first as an environmental judge on the Franklin County Municipal Court, and later moving to his role on the common pleas court.

As a judge, Welch said Justice Hawkins was fair and just and respected for both his rulings and the way he treated everyone with dignity. In the same way that Welch characterized Justice Hawkins as being an exceptional judge and prosecutor, he said the justice is also an exceptional father, husband, and friend.

“When you ask about his family he beams with pride,” said Welch. “Whether it’s their grades, sports, or just being good kids, you don’t only sense his pride you can hear it in his voice and see it in his face.”

Justice Hawkins’ daughter, Lena, shared the same sentiment towards her father.

“He's one of the kindest and most hardworking people you will ever meet and sometimes even has good dad jokes,” said Lena. “You are one of the most hardworking people I know and have sacrificed so much for all of us.

Even though the long hours and sometimes days on the road campaigning were hard on the family, she said it all paid off in the end.

After taking his oath of office as administered by Chief Justice Kennedy, Justice Hawkins took the time to thank the people who helped and supported him throughout his career.

Those individuals included mentors, strategists, friends, and family. Justice Hawkins thanked his wife and kids for their understanding and support on the campaign trail and his mother for all the sacrifices she made for her children to succeed.

He concluded by pledging his commitment to Ohioans.

“I love this state. This state is my home,” said Justice Hawkins. “I will work tirelessly every day to make sure that the rule of law is upheld, that our Constitution is honored, and that Ohio will always be safe, free, and prosperous for your family and for mine.”