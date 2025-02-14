Submit Release
California, other states sue over Elon Musk’s virtually ‘unchecked’ power in White House

California joined more than a dozen other states Thursday in suing the Trump administration over Elon Musk’s informal role as the president’s personal budget advisor, denouncing as unconstitutional the tech billionaire’s assumed authority to slash at the federal budget and zero out federal agencies.

