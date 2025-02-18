Andros Launches Arc Workflow™ to Streamline Healthcare Data Integration

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Andros, the healthcare industry’s leading network lifecycle platform, announces the launch of Arc Workflow™, a comprehensive automation and integration solution that connects the people, processes, and technologies that work together to deliver optimal network performance, better provider experiences, and the right care for members.“Arc Workflow is a game-changer for the industry,” said Kyle Gunderson, Chief Operating Officer at Andros. “By eliminating manual inefficiencies and unlocking real-time data capabilities, we are empowering healthcare teams to focus on what truly matters—delivering quality care.”Arc Workflow supports healthcare organizations by automating critical processes, synchronizing real-time data across multiple systems—launching with over 60 integrations—and reducing administrative burdens. With no-code and low-code capabilities, the platform allows users to build customized, multi-step workflows without requiring extensive technical expertise.“Arc Workflow truly transforms the way provider data is managed,” said Robert Tirimacco, Senior Vice President, Network Strategy & Operations at WellSense Health Plan. “The ability to automate key workflows and integrate seamlessly with existing systems saves countless hours and significantly improves data accuracy. This allows for even greater confidence in credentialing and compliance processes.”By leveraging conditional logic and bi-directional integrations, healthcare teams can act on real-time changes and make informed decisions faster than ever before. Arc Workflow enables users to integrate leading network and provider management technologies from multiple vendors, while connecting the right people within the organization who can take action. Together, these integrations create a harmonious system designed to operate smoothly and deliver value quickly.In addition to the Arc Workflow launch, Andros is introducing a new integration with Salesforce Health Cloud for credentialing automation, further enhancing provider data connectivity. This integration reinforces Andros’s commitment to building a robust ecosystem of interoperable solutions that meet the evolving needs of healthcare organizations.Watch the Arc Workflow video to learn more about improving network agility with Andros.About AndrosAndros is transforming provider network management for healthcare organizations with a data-driven, integrated approach that delivers high-performing networks optimized for better care and efficiency. With a proven track record of building over 200 networks nationwide, Andros offers comprehensive solutions that support every stage of the provider network management lifecycle, from strategy to execution. At the heart of our innovation is Andros Arc™, the leading Network Lifecycle Platform. By leveraging precision and actionable insights, Arc empowers health plans and providers to unlock the hidden potential of their networks, driving measurable outcomes and lasting impact.

