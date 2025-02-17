Submit Release
Bright Pattern to Exhibit at CCW Berlin 2025, Europe’s Leading Contact Center Event

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, February 17, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bright Pattern is excited to announce its participation at CCW Berlin 2025 from February 24 to February 27 at Hall 4, Booth B5. CCW Berlin is renowned as the International Conference & Trade Show for Innovative Customer Dialogue, attracting industry professionals from across Europe and beyond.

As one of the most innovative cloud-based omnichannel CX platforms, Bright Pattern will showcase its cutting-edge AI-powered contact center technology. Its industry experts will discuss and provide demos of new features including its AI Suite and Workforce Management.
About Bright Pattern
Founded by pioneers in the contact center industry, Bright Pattern delivers a natively built, all-in-one AI-powered omnichannel contact center platform for the entire customer journey. The platform includes comprehensive automatic call distribution (ACD) capabilities, an advanced AI suite that solves the broadest set of use cases, and workforce management (WFM) to manage human as well as virtual agents.

Recognized by partners and customers as the fastest time-to-implement and lowest-cost-to-deploy, Bright Pattern delivers unmatched time-to-value.

With a proven track record serving over 500 customers across 30 countries, Bright Pattern’s cloud-native platform offers unmatched deployment flexibility — whether in the cloud, on-premises, or in private cloud environments.

For more information on how Bright Pattern is reimagining customer experience, visit www.brightpattern.com.

Media Contact
Chris Wong
Senior Marketing Manager
chris.wong@brightpattern.com

