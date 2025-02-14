Improving Health Access Through the Black Church

United Way of New York City President and CEO Grace Bonilla said, “Nearly three million people in New York City, which represent half of working-age households, do not earn enough to cover their basic needs, making access to healthcare a challenge. Choose Healthy Life is a critical program that addresses this crisis, ensuring that families, especially those historically overlooked, have access to screenings, vaccinations, and early interventions that can prevent serious health issues. We are honored that our success in New York City has yielded an additional investment by Governor Hochul, allowing us to partner with our sister United Way agencies across the state to deliver health services to New Yorkers in some of the most vulnerable cities in our state. Through these services, we are working toward lasting, systemic change to create a healthier, more equitable future for all New Yorkers.”

Choose Healthy Life Founder and Board Chair Debra Fraser-Howze said, “This new chapter in Choose Healthy Life’s mission would not have been possible without the continued investment from Governor Hochul and the invaluable support of United Way of New York City. Choose Healthy Life is successful because of the strong collaboration that exists with clergy, government, and community leaders to carry forward our shared vision of healthier communities.”

Choose Healthy Life Executive Director Rev. Kimberly L. Williams said, “New York has been a shining example of what can be accomplished when you provide Black churches with the resources to bring about change. Together with Governor Hochul and United Way of New York City, we’re transforming health outcomes for underserved communities across the state. By offering free health screenings, community wellness programs, access to vaccinations, and much more, Choose Healthy Life is lifting up families and empowering individuals to take charge of their own health.”

Choose Healthy Life New York State Clergy Leader Rev. Jacques Andre DeGraff said, “The expansion of Choose Healthy Life across the state is a monumental step forward in our mission. This anointed partnership brings both the best of faith and science together ensuring that our dedicated health navigators can be effective on the front lines.”