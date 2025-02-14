St. Johnsbury Barracks / Possession of Narcotics, Arrest on Warrant

VSP News Release – Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 25A4001177

TROOPER FULL NAME: Nathan Rode

STATION: St. Johnsbury Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

DATE/TIME: 2-14-2025 at 0900 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: South Main Street, St. Johnsbury, VT

VIOLATION(S):

Possession of Narcotics Outstanding Warrant: Violation of Probation (x40) Fraud – Credit Card Use (x5) Fraud – Welfare Benefits (x9) Unlawful Trespass (x2) Petit Larceny Unlawful Mischief Violation of Conditions of Release

ACCUSED: Myisha Reid

AGE: 29

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St. Johnsbury, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 2/14/25, at approximately 0900 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police - St. Johnsbury Barracks were in the area of South Main Street when they located female, Myisha Reid (29) of St. Johnsbury. Troopers believed that Reid had an outstanding warrant. Further investigation revealed Reid did have an outstanding warrant from Caledonia County Superior Court. Furthermore, it was discovered that Reid was in violation of her probation. Reid was then taken into custody without incident.

During the search incident to arrest, Troopers located a clear bag containing a powdery substance, believed to be a narcotic, on Reid’s person. Reid was subsequently transported to the Vermont State Police – St. Johnsbury Barracks for processing. She later appeared in Caledonia County Superior Court to answer for the outstanding warrant. Reid was also cited to appear in Caledonia County Superior Court on 4/21/25 at 0830 hours to answer for the substance found on her person. She was then transported to Northeast Correctional Complex, where she was held on $500 bail for the outstanding warrant.

#1 Possession of Narcotics

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 4/21/25 at 0830 hours

COURT: Caledonia

LODGED: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Yes

#2 Warrant

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 2/18/25 at 1230 hours

COURT: Caledonia

LODGED: Yes

BAIL: $500

MUG SHOT: Yes

*Please note: Court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Vermont State Police

1068 US Route 5, Suite #1

Saint Johnsbury, VT 05819