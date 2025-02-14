St. Johnsbury Barracks / Possession of Narcotics, Arrest on Warrant
VSP News Release – Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 25A4001177
TROOPER FULL NAME: Nathan Rode
STATION: St. Johnsbury Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-748-3111
DATE/TIME: 2-14-2025 at 0900 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: South Main Street, St. Johnsbury, VT
VIOLATION(S):
- Possession of Narcotics
- Outstanding Warrant:
- Violation of Probation (x40)
- Fraud – Credit Card Use (x5)
- Fraud – Welfare Benefits (x9)
- Unlawful Trespass (x2)
- Petit Larceny
- Unlawful Mischief
- Violation of Conditions of Release
ACCUSED: Myisha Reid
AGE: 29
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St. Johnsbury, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 2/14/25, at approximately 0900 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police - St. Johnsbury Barracks were in the area of South Main Street when they located female, Myisha Reid (29) of St. Johnsbury. Troopers believed that Reid had an outstanding warrant. Further investigation revealed Reid did have an outstanding warrant from Caledonia County Superior Court. Furthermore, it was discovered that Reid was in violation of her probation. Reid was then taken into custody without incident.
During the search incident to arrest, Troopers located a clear bag containing a powdery substance, believed to be a narcotic, on Reid’s person. Reid was subsequently transported to the Vermont State Police – St. Johnsbury Barracks for processing. She later appeared in Caledonia County Superior Court to answer for the outstanding warrant. Reid was also cited to appear in Caledonia County Superior Court on 4/21/25 at 0830 hours to answer for the substance found on her person. She was then transported to Northeast Correctional Complex, where she was held on $500 bail for the outstanding warrant.
#1 Possession of Narcotics
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 4/21/25 at 0830 hours
COURT: Caledonia
LODGED: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: Yes
#2 Warrant
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 2/18/25 at 1230 hours
COURT: Caledonia
LODGED: Yes
BAIL: $500
MUG SHOT: Yes
*Please note: Court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
