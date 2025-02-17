Tiger BioSciences Acquires Novo Health Care Service’s Encore Surgical HealPACK Solutions

Tiger BioSciences, through its wholly-owned Subsidiary Tiger Wound Care, Acquires Novo Health Care Service’s Encore Surgical HealPACK Solutions.

CONSHOHOCKEN, PA, UNITED STATES, February 17, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Novo Health Care Service and Encore Surgical Supplies developed the HealPACK as an innovative surgical dressing solution that enhances the post-surgery healing process, delivered to the patient’s door for treatment in the comfort of the patient’s home. HealPACK is a convenience pack of premium line surgical dressing products trusted by physicians nationwide. HealPACK comes with a specifically designed and developed healPACK app that supports the prescription and insurance verification process needed to order the product. The app also assists with relevant documentation required for proper reimbursement of the dressings. Each physician-prescribed, patient-specific order is shipped directly to the patient, eliminating risks around the interruption of continued care, increasing patients’ wound care compliance, and saving physician practice time and money.

Miro Kesic, Encore’s CEO said “In a short amount of time, we have become a market leader in empowering physicians to deliver post operative and conservative therapies for their patients. With a great team, advanced technology, and timely execution, Encore has delivered a superior platform to the market. This has resulted in the exponential growth and success of Encore Surgical.”

Neall French, Encore’s President added, “The next phase in continuing to deliver constant innovation and enhancements, is to align the HealPACK with one of the industry’s best, in Tiger BioSciences. Tiger has an exceptional leadership team, impressive portfolio of companies, and a relentless mission in delivering superior clinical outcomes for patients.”

“The HealPACK and HealPACK App is a fantastic addition to Tiger’s already impressive Wound Care product offerings. Encore Surgical Dressing, LLC will be a new division of Tiger BioSciences that will have access to our vast network of customers in the orthopedic, podiatric as well as plastic surgery divisions. We are looking forward to collaborating further with Miro’s and Nealls’s team to to ensure that more patients can benefit from our overall product offerings,” said Oliver Burckhardt, Co-CEO of Tiger BioSciences.

About Tiger BioSciences:

At Tiger BioSciences, we lead the way in global regenerative medicine. We believe that cell and tissue technologies can drive the future of regenerative medicine. Innovations around compliant tissue engineering, tissue processing and medical devices that support tissue-based technologies is at the heart of what we do. Through vertical integration, Tiger and its wholly-owned subsidiaries offer all relevant aspects of modern tissue engineering and related, complimentory technologies, from idea conception, pre-clinical and clinical research, reimbursement, to processing and compliant distribution.

