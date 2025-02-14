Russell Stover x Southwest Airlines Take Love to New Heights this Valentine’s Day

Southwest passengers enjoy Russell Stover chocolates

This Valentine’s Day, Russell Stover Chocolates and Southwest Airlines® have teamed up to deliver a sweet experience

Russell Stover’s is thrilled to partner with Southwest Airlines, known for bringing LUV to the skies, to bring this special celebration to travelers.” — Niccolo Starace, CEO, Russell Stover Chocolates

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI, UNITED STATES, February 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- This Valentine’s Day, Russell Stover Chocolates and Southwest Airlines have teamed up to deliver a sweet experience to celebrate love bringing together the beloved brand known for their heart-shaped box and the LUVairline. Russell Stover, based in Kansas City and the #1 brand at Valentine’s Day, transformed the Kansas City International Airport (MCI), into a hub of love to set the mood for the occasion followed by surprises at the airport and on several Southwestflights throughout the day.Customers were greeted on three lucky flights with custom Russell Stover x Southwest Airlines heart-shaped chocolate boxes as they boarded their flights. They also enjoyed live serenades of love songs at 35,000 feet, a free drink from Southwest Airlines inflight as one of the airline’s free drink holidays, and chocolates served on custom co-branded napkins.• The flights that were part of the celebration included:o Flight #1057: MCI-DAL, departed at 9 a.m.o Flight #3366: MCI-LGA, departing at 4:45 p.m.o Flight #4601: MCI-LAS, departing at 4:50 p.m.“Russell Stover’s classic red heart box is synonymous with Valentine’s Day, and we’re thrilled to partner with Southwest Airlines, known for bringing LUV to the skies, to bring this special celebration to travelers,” said Niccolo Starace, CEO, Russell Stover Chocolates. “From Kansas City and across the country at 35,000 feet, we’re making sure that love takes flight this Valentine’s Day.”“As the LUV airline, we can’t think of a better way to celebrate Valentine’s Day than to surprise customers with treats from the beloved chocolate brand, Russell Stover,” said Julia Melle, Director of Brand and Content at Southwest Airlines. “At Southwest, we connect people to what’s important in their lives, and we hope much of today’s travels involved celebrating Valentine’s Day with loved ones.”Since the start of February, the Southwest Airlines corridor at MCI has featured a 6-foot replica of a Russell Stover red Valentine heart box. Overnight on February 13, it was transformed with a new Russell Stover x Southwest Airlines design while Valentine’s Day messages were added throughout the airport – all themed around chocolate. Travelers at MCI were treated to Russell Stover chocolates throughout Valentine’s Day from brand ambassadors who also encouraged photo memories near the large heart.For more information about the event or to arrange media coverage, please contact:Media Contact – Russell StoverWill GregoryPhone: (816) 645-6116Email: will@willgregorypr.comMedia Contact - Southwest AirlinesAshley BainPhone: (318) 664-4480Email: Ashley.Bain@wnco.comAbout Russell Stover ChocolatesRussell Stover Chocolates has been an American classic since 1923. Crafting delicious treats, made using the finest ingredients, Russell Stover Chocolates has been known for its gifting chocolates for generations. Founded in Denver by Clara and Russell Stover, the company moved its headquarters to Kansas City in 1932. With factories in Kansas and Texas, Russell Stover Chocolates includes the Russell Stover, Whitman’s, and Pangburn’s brands. The company was acquired by Swiss chocolatier Lindt & Sprüngli in 2014 and is now part of the Lindt & Sprüngli Group. To learn more about Russell Stover Chocolates and its long-standing company history visit RussellStover.com.About Southwest AirlinesSouthwest Airlines Co. operates one of the world's most admired and awarded airlines, offering its one-of-a-kind value and Hospitality at 117 airports across 11 countries. Southwest took flight in 1971 to democratize the sky through friendly, reliable, and low-cost air travel and now carries more air travelers flying nonstop within the United States than any other airline1. By empowering its more than 72,0002 People to deliver unparalleled Hospitality, the maverick airline cherishes a passionate loyalty among more than 140 million Customers carried in 2024. Southwest leverages a unique legacy and mission to serve communities around the world including harnessing the power of its People and Purpose to put communities at the Heart of its success. Learn more by visiting Southwest.com/citizenship.1Based on U.S. Dept. of Transportation quarterly Airline Origin & Destination Survey since Q1 20212Fulltime-equivalent active Employees

