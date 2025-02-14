News Release: "Legendary" Winter Adventure: 6 Friends Conquer 4 ND Ski Areas in One Day

A group of six friends, deeming themselves the "Motley 701 Ski-A-Palooza," recently embarked on an ambitious mission: to snowboard at all four North Dakota ski areas – Frost Fire Park, Bottineau Winter Park, Thrill Hills, and Huff Hills Ski Area – in a single day. Their successful 10-hour adventure highlights the unique winter recreation opportunities available across the state.

“It started out as a ridiculous challenge, but it was amazing how everything came together to make this a reality,” says McVille resident Brent Huso. “When you get to a certain age, making plans and activities with old friends needs to be prioritized more. This was an opportunity to create a memorable experience, which is what life is all about.”

The “Ski-A-Palooza” group began their journey early on February 8, successfully conquering each slope and concluding their challenge with a nighttime ride at Huff Hills.

“When they reached out explaining what they wanted to do, I said ‘Hold on, what are you guys doing?’ This is one of the coolest ideas ever,’” said Andy Beck, Mountain Operations Manager at Huff Hills. “We were excited to be the last stop on their tour. We kept some staff on and turned on the lights to make sure they could finish out the challenge.”

Beck encourages more people to take on the challenge with the hopes of extending their trip to spend more time on the slopes and in the communities. “We’d love to hear from others wanting to do this. Maybe go over a weekend so they can spend more time at each area,” he says. “This has been a great season for us. Even if there isn’t snow in people’s backyards, we have snow, and that’s true for all four ski areas in the state this winter.”

This successful adventure showcases the growing popularity of winter recreation in North Dakota. Recent investments in North Dakota's ski areas through the state's Destination Development Grants have resulted in significant enhancements to facilities, making them more attractive to visitors and residents alike.

“With the long winter months here in North Dakota, there is still plenty of beauty to take in and explore,” says Huso. “We hope others get out to support our local winter sports and aren’t afraid of travel a bit to partake.”

To learn more about North Dakota’s ski areas, go to https://www.ndtourism.com/articles/downhill-skiing-snowboarding-and-tubing.