Smithville Man Charged in TBI CSAM Investigation
DEKALB COUNTY – A joint investigation involving special agents from the TBI’s Internet Crimes Against Children Unit, the Cookeville Police Department and the Dekalb County Sheriff’s Office has resulted in the arrest of a Smithville man.
In January, special agents began investigating a tip regarding child sexual abuse material on a SnapChat account.
During the investigation special agents determined Christopher Edward Williams (DOB 9-12-1984), who lived in Dekalb County and worked in Cookeville, was the account owner.
On Thursday, Cookeville police took Williams into custody, charging him with Sexual Exploitation of a Minor. Officers transported him to the Dekalb County jail where he was booked on a $25,000 bond.
Parents seeking additional information about cybercrime, child exploitation, and how best to safeguard their loved ones can visit http://www.NetSmartz.org for a variety of topical, age-appropriate resources.
The charges and allegations referenced in this release are merely accusations of criminal conduct and not evidence. The defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt and convicted through due process of law.
###
